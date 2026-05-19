Nasir El-Rufai Trial: Prosecution Presents Evidence of Interception and Forwarding to Governor

The trial involves charges of treason and breach of national security against former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai. The prosecution claims that El-Rufai received an intercepted private conversation involving the NSA, and he is alleged to have defended the act.

The trial of former Kaduna State Governor , Nasir El-Rufai , over allegations of treason and breach of national security continued on Monday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with the prosecution presenting evidence to support claims that he received an intercepted private conversation involving the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The prosecution played a 43-minute television interview with El-Rufai, in which he allegedly stated that someone had wiretapped a conversation involving the NSA and forwarded it to him





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Nasir El-Rufai Treason Breach Of National Security Interception Wiretapped Phone Conversation National Security Adviser Kaduna State Governor Trial Evidence

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