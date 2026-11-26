Former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai admits phone tapping allegations against NSA Nuhu Ribadu were political rhetoric. He clarifies claims during ongoing Federal High Court proceedings in Abuja regarding legal threats.

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has officially denied allegations that he tapped the telephone of National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu. During testimony at the Federal High Court in Abuja, El-Rufai clarified that his previous statements were exaggerated political rhetoric rather than factual admissions of illegal surveillance.

Rhetorical Claims vs. Legal Admissions

El-Rufai stated clearly that he neither possessed the technical equipment required to intercept telephone calls nor had the specific skills necessary to conduct such operations. His counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Paul Erokoro, presented evidence establishing that the former governor lacked the capacity to perform electronic eavesdropping.

Also read El-Rufai Tells Court His Claim That Ribadu's Phone Was Tapped Was False Rhetoric

The former governor explained that his controversial remarks, originally made during an interview with Arise Television in February, were intended as a political retort. He used the term tapped as an embellishment to express the discomfort opposition politicians felt regarding government actions, rather than describing a literal act of wiretapping.

When questioned about the legality of phone tapping, El-Rufai argued that he was referencing the alleged secret monitoring of opposition figures by the government without lawful court orders. He emphasized that his linguistic flourish was designed to make those in government feel the pain experienced by political rivals.

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Context of Airport Arrest and Arise Interview

The legal proceedings stem from an interview El-Rufai granted to Arise Television Prime Time on February 13, 2026. This statement was made one day after security operatives reportedly attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. El-Rufai had just returned from Cairo, Egypt, on February 12 when the alleged attempt to take him into custody occurred.

Although security operatives seized his international passport during the incident, they did not proceed with an arrest. During the television interview, El-Rufai had claimed that Nuhu Ribadu ordered the attempted arrest based on intercepted conversations, a claim he is now defending by redefining the nature of those conversations.

Historical Ties and Political Divergence

El-Rufai told the court that his professional relationship with Nuhu Ribadu began in 2003. He described assisting in the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission by providing office space and funds while heading the Bureau of Public Enterprises. He noted that their relationship deteriorated significantly after Ribadu contested the presidency in 2011.

The former governor attributed the current hostility to his opposition to President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid. He stated that he believed former President Muhammadu Buhari was a more suitable candidate for the presidency in 2011, a divergence in political allegiance that he claims led to Ribadu's personal opposition towards him.

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Refusal to Name Informants and Legal Strategy

El-Rufai declined to disclose the identity of the mutual friend who allegedly informed him about the plan to arrest him. He explained that revealing the source would jeopardize the person's interests. He also refused to name the officials he claimed met with Ribadu, including Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

During cross-examination by prosecuting counsel Oluwole Aladedoye, El-Rufai maintained his refusal to name individuals referred to as we. He insisted that he resisted the Department of State Services attempt to arrest him because the operatives failed to produce a valid arrest warrant, rendering the detention attempt unlawful under his interpretation of the law.

Defending Past Governance and Future Witnesses

El-Rufai also defended other statements made during the interview, asserting that he had never stolen public funds and knew nothing about the disappearance of activist Dadiyatta during his tenure in Kaduna State. He admitted that fundamental rights suits regarding the search of his residence with a defective warrant had been dismissed by both the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory and the Federal High Court.

At the close of the cross-examination, it was revealed that counsel Paul Erokoro had approached the prosecution to seek assistance in inviting Nuhu Ribadu and the ICPC chairman as witnesses. Erokoro stated he would make the necessary applications to secure their attendance in court to further clarify the defense's position on the matter.