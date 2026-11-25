Former Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai tells Federal High Court his phone tapping allegations against Nuhu Ribadu were political exaggerations, not factual claims of interception.

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai testified before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday that his previous assertions regarding the interception of National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu's telephone conversations were rhetorical exaggerations rather than factual admissions.

El-Rufai appeared before Justice Paul Erokoro during an ongoing legal proceeding concerning the phone-tapping case. During his testimony, the former minister explicitly denied that he had ever engaged in the surveillance of the national security adviser or possessed the technical capabilities required to intercept private communications.

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El-Rufai Denies Interception Capabilities

Under direct questioning from his legal counsel, Paul Erokoro, el-Rufai provided a detailed explanation of his capabilities and resources at the time of the alleged incident. He stated unequivocally that he did not own any specialized call interception equipment and lacked the necessary technical expertise to conduct telephone surveillance.

The former governor emphasized that he had no access to the communication systems used by Nuhu Ribadu. His legal team argued that the physical and technical means to perform such an operation were simply not available to him, thereby undermining the prosecution's central premise that he personally orchestrated the taps.

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Political Context of the Allegations

Addressing the specific language used in his previous public statements, el-Rufai clarified that his references to tapping were intended as political rhetoric rather than literal descriptions of espionage activities. He explained that his use of the collective pronoun 'we' was directed toward opposition politicians in general, not as an admission of personal involvement in illegal surveillance.

According to el-Rufai, the term 'tapped' was an embellishment designed to convey the intensity of the political pressure felt by the opposition. He characterized his statements as a form of linguistic flourish meant to make the government feel the pain experienced by political rivals during a heated electoral or policy dispute.

Court Testimony Details and Implications

The testimony represents a significant pivot in the narrative surrounding the phone-tapping controversy. By reclassifying his earlier comments as exaggerations made during a political exchange, el-Rufai attempts to distance himself from the criminal accusations of violating privacy and national security protocols.

His lawyer, Paul Erokoro, highlighted these clarifications to support the defense that no actual interception occurred. The court session focused on whether el-Rufai's past statements should be interpreted as criminal confessions or as hyperbolic political speech, a distinction that could determine the outcome of the case.

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Future Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

The Federal High Court in Abuja will now weigh el-Rufai's testimony against other evidence presented in the case. The decision will hinge on the interpretation of his public statements and whether they constitute actionable admissions or protected political expression.

As the trial continues, all parties involved are waiting for judicial findings on the credibility of these explanations. The outcome will establish important precedents regarding the liability of public officials for controversial political rhetoric in Nigeria's legal system.