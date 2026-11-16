Nasir El-Rufai Calls For Weapons As Kano Tensions Rise Before Elections

Nasir El-Rufai urges supporters to prepare weapons following convoy attacks in Kano, drawing sharp criticism from human rights activist Musa Bala Gaye ahead of the 2027 polls.

Nasir El-Rufai has issued a controversial directive to his political supporters in Kano, instructing them to prepare dangerous weapons to defend against potential attacks from political opponents. This call to action was reportedly made on Sunday during a political gathering in the Bichi Local Government Area, significantly raising tensions in the northern state. The incident comes just weeks before the critical political contests scheduled for January 16th, which are expected to test the peace and security framework of the region.

The Trigger For Arms Preparation

Nasir El-Rufai, who is preparing for the 2027 general elections, stated that the directive was a direct response to an alleged attack on his motorcade. Ibrahim Garba, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Democratic Congress Governorship candidate, confirmed that the convoy was ambushed by thugs while en route to Bichi town. The attack allegedly occurred as members of the Kwankwasiyya movement were conducting political mobilization across several local government areas, including Tofa, Rimin Gado, Kabo, Gwarzo, Shanono, and Bagwai.

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Details Of The Convoy Ambush

Ibrahim Garba provided a detailed account of the incident to journalists on Sunday evening, stating that intelligence reports indicated roadblocks had been set up to prevent the rally. Upon entering Bichi town, the convoy encountered signs of stone-throwing, and shortly after passing the local government secretariat, a group of armed youths emerged to attack the vehicles. The spokesperson emphasized that the violence resulted in injuries to several supporters and significant damage to the motorcade.

Human Rights Activist Condemns The Remarks

Human rights activist Comrade Musa Bala Gaye has strongly criticized Nasir El-Rufai for the purported inciting comments. Gaye argued that such statements from a former governor and prominent national figure are dangerous and could encourage violence rather than promote restraint. He lamented that instead of using his influence to foster tolerance and peaceful engagement, the remarks risk being interpreted as a green light for physical confrontations between rival political camps.

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Impact On The 2027 Political Climate

Musa Bala Gaye stressed that the reported call to improvise weapons represents a serious departure from the principles of peaceful political participation. He highlighted that political campaigns should serve as platforms for debating ideas, policies, and governance alternatives, rather than opportunities to prepare for violence. The activist warned that such rhetoric places a heavy burden on political leaders to clarify their positions and demonstrate an unequivocal commitment to safe and democratic electioneering.

Call For Rule Of Law And Peace

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, Musa Bala Gaye insisted that the people of Kano deserve a political environment based on democratic choices and the rule of law. He emphasized that political disagreements are a normal part of democracy but do not justify the encouragement of thuggery or the preparation of dangerous weapons. The activist concluded that ensuring the safety of ordinary citizens and preventing political violence must remain the top priority for all stakeholders involved in the upcoming electoral process.