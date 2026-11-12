NASENI Partners with MIT Solve to Accelerate Nigerian Tech Innovators

NASENI and PICTT partner with MIT Solve to select 10 Nigerian innovators from DELTA-2 and DELT-Her programs for a six-month US acceleration scheme.

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure ( NASENI) has officially partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's MIT Solve initiative to launch a specialized support framework for Nigerian innovators. This strategic alliance aims to provide ten selected entrepreneurs with a rigorous six-month acceleration program designed to enhance the commercial viability of their technological inventions. The initiative is set to take place in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, marking a significant step in connecting local Nigerian talent with global innovation networks and resources.

Selection Process and Program Structure

Dr Mohammed Dahiru, the Chairman of the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT), revealed the details of this partnership during a media briefing held at the committee's office in Abuja on Thursday, November 12, 2026. He confirmed that twenty innovators from the DELTA-2 and Developing Engineering Leaders Through Her (DELT-Her) programs will present their solutions to a panel of judges. From this group of twenty, only ten will be chosen to participate in the intensive six-month acceleration phase managed by MIT Solve.

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Dr Dahiru explained that the selected participants will first undergo a comprehensive assessment to identify their specific individual and collective needs. This diagnostic step is crucial because it enables MIT Solve to develop tailored support programs that address the unique challenges faced by each innovator. The goal is to ensure that the mentorship and technical assistance provided are highly relevant and directly applicable to the innovators' current business stages and technological hurdles.

Strategic Objectives and Mentorship Goals

The primary objective of this intervention is to help the chosen innovators strengthen their business models and refine their pitching strategies to international standards. Dr Dahiru emphasized that the program aims to cultivate the entrepreneurial leadership skills necessary for these ventures to grow sustainably in competitive global markets. By focusing on these core areas, the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between technical invention and commercial success, ensuring that Nigerian innovations can achieve tangible market impact.

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In addition to individual coaching, the program will organize cohort engagements that bring participants together with industry associations, academic institutions, and other key stakeholders. These collaborative sessions are designed to build lasting partnerships and significantly improve the visibility of Nigerian innovations on the global stage. Dr Dahiru described this opportunity as a significant milestone for local innovators, providing them with access to international expertise and expansive networks backed by government support.

Focus on DELTA-2 and DELT-Her Initiatives

The selection pool is drawn from two distinct initiatives that NASENI and PICTT have championed to strengthen Nigeria's broader innovation ecosystem. The DELTA-2 Programme is specifically focused on helping entrepreneurs access funding and partners from across the world. Its mandate is to support research, development, and innovation activities that result in commercially viable products, thereby contributing directly to Nigeria's industrial development through homegrown technology.

The second initiative, known as DELT-Her, concentrates on empowering female engineers across Nigeria. This program provides women in the engineering sector with unique opportunities to showcase their research and innovations. By facilitating their entry into the market, DELT-Her aims to promote diversity and inclusion in the technology sector while ensuring that female-led innovations receive the same level of support and commercialization assistance as their male counterparts.

Stakeholder Roles and Implementation Details

The announcement was supported by several key figures representing the participating organizations and the judging panel. Present at the briefing were Musa Ali Baba, a consultant to PICTT; Olamide Apejoye, the Project Coordinator; and Chief Tunde Rahman, a Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media Special Duties who served as a Project Judge. Also present was Halima Tauheed, a Judge for MIT Solve, highlighting the direct involvement of international evaluators in the selection process.

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This collaboration represents a concrete commitment by the Nigerian government to leverage international partnerships for domestic technological advancement. By combining the local reach and infrastructure of NASENI with the global network of MIT Solve, the initiative creates a robust pathway for Nigerian innovators to scale their solutions. The upcoming six-month period in Boston will serve as a critical testing ground for these ten selected entrepreneurs as they work to transition their prototypes into market-ready products.