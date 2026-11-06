Nasarawa Youth Support Group Defends Adamu Against Disruption Allegations

The Nasarawa Youth Support Group rejects Nasarawa State Government claims linking APC gubernatorial candidate Adamu to rally disruptions, citing lack of video evidence and demanding impartial investigation by the Department of State Services.

The Nasarawa Youth Support Group has formally challenged the Nasarawa State Government over allegations linking APC gubernatorial candidate Adamu to disruptions during Vice President Kashim Shettima's visit to Lafia. The political advocacy organization issued a strong statement on Wednesday, describing the accusations as unfortunate, misleading, and politically motivated.

Supporters of Adamu argue that public video footage circulating online fails to identify the former Inspector General of Police as being involved in any violent activity. They contend that the state government's attempts to associate the incident with Adamu's supporters are baseless and lack credible evidentiary support.

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Core Details of the Allegations

The Nasarawa Youth Support Group highlighted that video evidence appears to contradict the narrative presented by state authorities. They emphasized that the footage does not show Adamu participating in or inciting the disruption of activities during the All Progressives Congress rally. This discrepancy raises serious questions about the methodology used by the state government to reach its conclusions.

The group insisted that the state government must provide a clear explanation for how it arrived at its assertion linking the former IGP to the incident. They noted that the available visual evidence points in a different direction, making the accusations appear unfounded. The organization demanded transparency regarding the source of these claims.

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Stakeholder Positions and Evidence

The Nasarawa Youth Support Group firmly rejected any attempt to associate Adamu or his supporters with the alleged disruption without presenting credible evidence. They described Adamu's campaign as peaceful, issue-based, and focused on presenting practical solutions to the challenges facing Nasarawa State. The group asserted that throughout his campaign engagements, Adamu has addressed the people respectfully.

According to the group, Adamu has avoided resorting to insults, inflammatory rhetoric, or attacks on political opponents. They reported no incidents of violence or disruption associated with his campaign activities. The organization argued that Adamu's approach is to engage voters through dialogue and promote peaceful political participation.

Demands for Impartial Investigation

The Nasarawa Youth Support Group called for a thorough, impartial, and professional investigation guided by facts rather than political considerations. They urged the Department of State Services to establish the identities and affiliations of those involved before drawing conclusions about their sponsors or political loyalties. This step is crucial to ensure justice and prevent political bias in the outcome.

The organization criticized the Nasarawa Government for using its position to cast aspersions on political opponents. They warned that such actions create unnecessary tension in the state and undermine democratic values. The group stated that Nasarawa State deserves a campaign centered on issues, development, and the welfare of its people.

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Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The dispute highlights the broader tension between state authorities and opposition political figures in the lead-up to elections. The Nasarawa Youth Support Group urges all political actors and their supporters to conduct themselves with dignity and respect for democratic values. They maintain that unsubstantiated accusations and political distractions serve only to distract from critical developmental issues.

As the situation develops, the focus remains on whether the Department of State Services will conduct an independent inquiry. The group's statement serves as a formal demand for accountability and factual accuracy in political discourse. The outcome of any potential investigation could significantly influence public perception of the ongoing gubernatorial race.