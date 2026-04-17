Nasarawa West Senator Meets President Tinubu After Emerging APC Consensus Governorship Candidate

Senator Aliyu Wadada, the APC consensus governorship candidate for Nasarawa State, was presented to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa by Governor Abdullahi Sule. The meeting highlighted a commitment to strengthening federal-state collaboration and delivering democratic dividends to the people. This follows Governor Sule's endorsement of Wadada as his preferred successor after extensive consultations.

Senator Aliyu Wadada , the distinguished representative for Nasarawa West, has made a significant appearance at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, meeting with His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu . This crucial encounter follows Wadada's emergence as the consensus governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State . The presentation to the President was facilitated by the incumbent Governor of Nasarawa State , His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi A.

Sule, underscoring the unified front presented by the state's leadership. In a statement shared on social media, Senator Wadada articulated the profound significance of this meeting. He expressed his deep gratitude for being formally introduced to President Tinubu by Governor Sule, highlighting it as a powerful testament to the confidence placed in him by his Governor and leader. More importantly, Wadada emphasized that this moment signifies a shared and unwavering commitment to fostering robust collaboration between Nasarawa State and the Federal Government. The discussions held during the engagement were characterized as highly productive, focusing on key areas essential for the state's advancement. These included strategies for deepening development efforts, the continuous advancement of good governance practices, and the overarching goal of delivering tangible dividends of democracy directly to the populace. Wadada reiterated his profound gratitude for the trust and support he has received, unequivocally stating his resolute dedication to serving the people of Nasarawa State with unwavering integrity, unwavering loyalty, and a clear, forward-looking vision for progress and prosperity. This pivotal development is the culmination of Governor Sule's earlier endorsement of Wadada as his preferred successor, a decision made in anticipation of the upcoming 2027 gubernatorial elections. Governor Sule had publicly announced this choice last Thursday during an important meeting with political appointees held at the Government House in Lafia. He elaborated that this selection was not an arbitrary one but rather the outcome of extensive and thorough consultations involving a wide spectrum of stakeholders, both within and beyond the borders of Nasarawa State. Governor Sule explained the meticulous process that led to this decision, stating, After exhaustive consultations, the field was eventually narrowed to three aspirants, each of whom was considered capable of winning. Further consultations were conducted before a final decision was reached in favour of Senator Wadada. We had to look for people who have the capacity to win this election. This statement underscores the strategic thinking and the paramount importance placed on electoral viability and leadership capability in the selection of the APC's flagbearer for the governorship race





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Aliyu Wadada Bola Tinubu Abdullahi Sule Nasarawa State APC Governorship Candidate

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