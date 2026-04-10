Nasarawa United Coach Urges Supporters to Remain Hopeful After Recent Setbacks

Following a series of disappointing results, Nasarawa United's technical advisor, Mbwas Mangut, appeals to the club's supporters to maintain their faith. The team is working to address issues and aims for a competitive finish in the NPFL.

Nasarawa United 's technical adviser, Mbwas Mangut , has called on the club's supporters to maintain their faith in the team despite a recent string of poor results. The Solid Miners experienced a disheartening 1-0 home defeat to Kun Khalifat FC, a team currently at the bottom of the league standings, last weekend. This loss significantly impacted the club's ambitions to contend for the league title, adding to the growing concerns among fans and within the management.

The defeat, marking the second consecutive loss in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), has prompted a reevaluation of the team's strategies and a renewed focus on improving performance in the upcoming matches. Mangut expressed his commitment to steering the team back on track and ensuring a competitive finish to the season, acknowledging the need for significant improvements across various aspects of the game.\Mangut, in an interview with Nasarawa United's media, emphasized the team's determination to overcome the current challenges and regain their winning form. He declared, 'The time for reckoning is upon us; we will rise to the occasion and ensure that the remaining part of our campaign concludes on a note of dignity and competitiveness.' This statement underscores the coach's resolve to address the underlying issues contributing to the team's struggles. He also sought to reassure the club's loyal fanbase, promising a thorough assessment of the team's performance and the implementation of corrective measures to turn the situation around. Mangut highlighted the critical role of the supporters in the team's journey, recognizing their unwavering dedication and the positive impact of their encouragement. He reiterated the importance of their continued support during this period, acknowledging it as a crucial element in motivating the players and fostering a positive atmosphere within the team. The technical adviser's words reflect a commitment to transparency and a desire to strengthen the bond between the team and its supporters, emphasizing the shared goal of achieving success on the field.\In preparation for the upcoming league fixtures, Mangut and his coaching staff are meticulously analyzing the team's performance, identifying areas for improvement, and strategizing to counter the strengths of their opponents. The next crucial test for Nasarawa United will be an away match against El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri this Sunday. This match presents an opportunity for the Solid Miners to showcase their resilience and bounce back from the recent setbacks. The team's ability to perform well on the road and secure a positive result against El-Kanemi Warriors will be essential for boosting morale and regaining momentum in the league. Mangut is expected to make tactical adjustments and implement specific strategies to exploit El-Kanemi Warriors' weaknesses while ensuring the team maintains its defensive solidity. The entire squad is likely to be focused on delivering a strong performance, determined to prove their mettle and demonstrate their commitment to the club's supporters. The upcoming match is not only a chance for Nasarawa United to earn valuable points but also to demonstrate their resilience and determination to overcome challenges





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