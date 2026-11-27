Nasarawa State Government urges residents to participate in the November 28 mock accreditation exercise organized by INEC to test election technology and boost 2027 readiness.

The Nasarawa State Government has issued a formal directive urging all residents across its thirteen local government areas to participate in the upcoming mock accreditation and result upload exercise. This critical engagement is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, and is designed as a foundational step in the Independent National Electoral Commission's preparations for the 2027 general elections. The exercise will be conducted across 294 selected polling units throughout the state, marking a significant logistical undertaking for local authorities and voters alike.

Government Officials Announce Mock Election Drive

Dr. Nawani Aboki, the Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism for Nasarawa State, made the official appeal during a press conference held on Friday in Lafia, the state capital. He emphasized that the mock accreditation event is not merely a procedural formality but a vital component of ensuring the integrity and functionality of the electoral process ahead of the next general polls. The commissioner described the initiative as an essential mechanism for assessing the readiness of both technical systems and operational protocols that will underpin the 2027 elections.

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Technology Testing and Voter Familiarization Goals

The core objective of the November 28 exercise is to rigorously test the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and the INEC Election Results Viewing Portal under simulated conditions. Dr. Aboki explained that this testing phase is crucial for identifying and resolving any potential technical glitches or operational bottlenecks before they can impact the actual voting day. By subjecting these technologies to real-world stress tests across 294 polling units, the Electoral Commission aims to ensure seamless voter verification and accurate result transmission when the 2027 general elections officially commence.

Furthermore, the exercise serves a dual purpose by allowing eligible voters in the selected polling units to familiarize themselves with the new technological tools. This hands-on exposure is intended to demystify the accreditation process, ensuring that citizens are well-prepared to navigate the voting system efficiently. The Commissioner highlighted that such familiarity is key to strengthening electoral transparency, credibility, and public confidence in the democratic process, thereby reducing the likelihood of confusion or disenfranchisement on election day.

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Public Enlightenment Campaign and Digital Verification

In support of the mock exercise, the Nasarawa State Government has committed to launching a comprehensive public enlightenment campaign. The Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism is actively producing and distributing public service announcements to raise awareness within communities surrounding the selected polling units. These outreach efforts are designed to inform residents about the schedule, location, and importance of the exercise, encouraging widespread participation from registered voters.

Dr. Aboki specifically urged registered voters to take an active interest in the initiative by verifying their polling unit status online. He advised citizens to visit INEC's official website, www.inecnigeria.org, to check if their designated polling unit has been selected for the mock accreditation and result upload exercise on November 28. This digital verification step is critical for ensuring that only eligible and informed voters attend the designated centers, thereby maintaining the integrity of the test run.

Future Implications for 2027 Electoral Readiness

This mock accreditation exercise is part of the broader strategic framework employed by INEC to prepare for the 2027 general elections. By identifying technical challenges and operational inefficiencies in advance, the commission can implement corrective measures to enhance the overall quality of future elections. The involvement of the Nasarawa State Government underscores the collaborative approach required to ensure successful electoral outcomes, with local authorities playing a pivotal role in citizen mobilization and education.

As the date of November 28 approaches, the focus remains on maximizing participation across the 294 polling units to generate reliable data for the Electoral Commission. The success of this exercise will likely influence subsequent preparations, ensuring that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and result viewing portals are fully optimized. Ultimately, the goal is to foster a transparent and credible electoral environment that encourages public trust and engagement in the democratic process leading up to the 2027 polls.