Nasarawa State Launches ₦7 Billion Malaria Net Campaign for 3.6 Million Residents

Nasarawa State government and the US Government inject over ₦7 billion into the 2026 Insecticide-Treated Nets campaign to protect 3.6 million people from malaria.

The Nasarawa State government, in partnership with the United States Government, has officially launched a massive health intervention aimed at protecting approximately 3.6 million residents from malaria. This strategic initiative involves injecting over ₦7 billion into the 2026 Insecticide-Treated Nets campaign, marking one of the most significant public health expenditures in the state's recent history. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Gaza Gwamna, confirmed the substantial financial commitment during a media parley held in Lafia, emphasizing the collaborative effort between local authorities and international partners.

Financial Breakdown and Funding Sources

The total funding package for this critical health exercise exceeds ₦7 billion, with the United States Government contributing more than ₦6 billion specifically for the procurement of 1.8 million insecticide-treated nets. This massive investment excludes freight and shipping costs, highlighting the sheer volume of medical supplies being deployed to combat the disease. The remaining operational budget stands at over ₦1 billion, which covers the logistical and administrative expenses required to execute the campaign effectively across all regions of the state.

Also read Lagos State Government Launches ₦2m Prize Gele Festival to Boost Tourism

Initially, the Nasarawa State government was expected to provide only ten percent counterpart funding for the project. However, after extensive negotiations, the state released a substantially larger amount to ensure the success of the initiative. This increased financial burden demonstrates the state administration's prioritization of public health infrastructure and its willingness to partner closely with federal and international entities to address the persistent threat of malaria.

Distribution Strategy and Target Demographics

The 1.8 million nets will be distributed systematically across the thirteen Local Government Areas within Nasarawa State, targeting communities where malaria remains a leading cause of hospital visits. Dr. Gaza Gwamna noted that malaria accounts for six to seven out of every ten hospital visits in the state, underscoring the urgency of this intervention. Under-five children and pregnant women are identified as the demographics hardest hit by the disease, making them primary beneficiaries of this distribution drive.

Advertisement

To ensure equitable access, the allocation process utilizes the Icolongo application to determine household size, with a standard ratio of one net for every two persons. A man with two wives will be treated as two separate households to guarantee adequate coverage for each family unit. Hard-to-reach areas will not be neglected, as the distribution will leverage the existing Primary Healthcare platform to ensure that no community is left behind in this fight against the disease.

Logistics and Implementation Timeline

The campaign begins with house-to-house mobilization and registration from November 15 to November 21, during which teams will map and register all households to collect essential data. Following this registration phase, the actual distribution of nets will commence on December 6 and continue through December 12, using POS machines managed by mobilizers to issue redemption slips. The state flag-off is scheduled for December 5, while Local Government Area flag-offs will coincide with the start of distribution activities.

Macro logistics involving the movement of nets from the state store to Local Government Areas commenced recently and is expected to conclude between November 17 and November 19. Micro logistics, which handles the final delivery to distribution points, will run from November 29 to December 2. Over 9,000 personnel have been engaged for this exercise, supported by trained ward supervisors and local coordinators who have undergone rigorous state-level training to manage the complex operation.

Regulatory Measures and Public Warnings

Authorities have issued strict warnings against the misuse of the insecticide-treated nets, particularly their use for fishing or sale on the black market. Dr. Gaza Gwamna stressed that the treating chemicals can poison both fish and humans if misused, emphasizing that these nets are strictly meant for sleeping under. Community leaders have been engaged for six months to educate residents on proper usage, and security agencies are prepared to apprehend anyone caught selling the nets to deter illegal trade.

Advertisement

In urban centers like Karu and Lafia, population density has led to a cap on the number of nets per compound, limiting allocations to two households in cities and up to three in rural settings. Based on micro-planning, Karu is set to receive the highest allocation of over 300,000 nets, followed by Lafia with over 250,000 nets, while Wamba will receive approximately 70,000 nets due to its smaller population. Households are encouraged to return old, torn nets for recycling, supporting environmental sustainability efforts alongside health protection.