Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule Supports an Aspirant for 2027 General Elections

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has expressed his support for an aspirant in the 2027 general elections, while emphasizing his constitutional and democratic rights to endorse candidates as he sees fit. He also announced the adoption of direct primaries in the APC to ensure equal opportunities for all aspirants, while urging all political groups, supporters, and community leaders to remain peaceful and responsible before, during, and after the elections.

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has stated his support for a capable aspirant for the 2027 general elections , while maintaining the right to endorse candidates freely.

He explained this decision by citing the need for fairness and equal opportunities in the party, and emphasized that his endorsement would not prevent other aspirants from contesting. Sule appealed to all political groups, supporters, and community leaders to remain peaceful and avoid hate speech, intimidation, and spreading misinformation, reminding them that they are all united by their love for Nasarawa State





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Politics - Political Events Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule Supports An Aspirant Party Elections Direct Primaries 2027 General Elections

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