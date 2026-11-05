Nasarawa SDP Denies Role in VP Shettima Lafia Rally Disruption

The Nasarawa State SDP chapter firmly rejects government allegations linking IGP Adamu and Al-Makura to the disruption of Vice-President Shettima's visit to Lafia.

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Social Democratic Party has officially rejected allegations by the state government linking former Governor Tanko Al-Makura and former Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar Adamu, to the disruption of activities surrounding Vice-President Kashim Shettima's visit to Lafia on Wednesday for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally.

SDP Rejects Political Allegations

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, Otaru Douglas, the Director of Digital Media and Strategic Communications of the IGP M.A. Adamu Campaign Organisation, described the allegations as irresponsible, politically motivated and an attempt to tarnish the reputations of the former governor and ex-IGP. Douglas asserted that Adamu was nowhere near the venue of the incident and had no youth group acting on his behalf to embarrass the Vice-President. He also denied that Al-Makura had any involvement in the disruption, describing both men as respected figures who would not sponsor violence or disrespect constituted authorities.

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Government Security Directive

The Nasarawa State Government had previously accused youths allegedly connected to the two politicians of disrupting Shettima's visit to the Emir of Lafia's palace and the APC rally, and directed security agencies to investigate the incident and identify those responsible. Governor Abdullahi Sule gave the directive at an expanded security meeting at the Government House, Lafia, on Thursday, following reports of obstruction of the Vice-President's convoy during his visit to the Emir and disturbances at the rally venue. The governor ordered security agencies to investigate the disruption and ensure that those responsible, including alleged sponsors, were brought to account.

Specifics of the Disruption

Labaran Magaji, the Secretary to the State Government, alleged that some youths wearing T-shirts bearing Al-Makura's photograph obstructed the Vice-President's convoy after the royal homage. He further alleged that suspected opposition supporters wearing APC-branded shirts gained access to the rally venue, chanted opposition slogans and threw an object towards the podium where the Vice-President and other dignitaries were standing. Sule said the investigation should identify not only those who allegedly carried out the disruption but also those who planned and sponsored it. He also called for an inquiry into the use of tear gas at the rally venue, particularly around the podium.

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Internal Party Conflict Claims

The SDP campaign organisation claimed that the disruption reflected public dissatisfaction with the APC-led government in the state, rather than any plot by opposition politicians. It challenged the state government to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident instead of accusing opposition figures and threatening to investigate them. The group accused Governor Abdullahi Sule and the APC leadership in the state of failing to reconcile aggrieved party members, alleging that the crisis within the ruling party had contributed to the political tension. It claimed that more than 80 per cent of genuine APC members in the state had defected to the SDP, although it did not provide evidence to support the figure.

Future Political Implications

The statement said, "We wish to state in unequivocal terms that the attempt by the Nasarawa State Government to link His Excellency, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu (retd.), the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, and His Excellency, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, to the ugly incident that marred the visit of the Vice-President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, to Lafia is not only irresponsible, but a clear act of political cowardice and mischief." The group also urged President Bola Tinubu to take note of the alleged disaffection within the Nasarawa APC, saying the state government should respect Al-Makura, whom it described as a founding figure of the party in the state. The SDP urged security agencies to investigate the incident objectively and avoid what it described as a politically motivated attempt to witch-hunt opposition figures.