Nasarawa Retirees Enforce Court Order for N4 Billion Pension Debt

Retired civil servants in Nasarawa State enforce a court ruling against six banks to recover N4 billion in unpaid pensions and gratuities after years of government default.

More than six hundred retired civil servants in Nasarawa State have initiated enforcement actions to recover a substantial financial debt owed to them by the state government. This group, operating under the banner of the Concerned Group of Nasarawa State Pensioners, began the process after authorities failed to comply with a long-standing legal judgment. The primary objective of this coordinated effort is to secure the release of over N4 billion in funds that are legally designated to settle outstanding pensions, gratuities, and other employment entitlements. The enforcement mechanism relies on a direct court directive targeting six specific commercial banks holding assets for the state government.

Legal History and Financial Calculation

The foundation for this current enforcement action dates back to 2020 when the retirees successfully secured a consent judgment from the National Industrial Court in Makurdi. That initial ruling confirmed the state's obligation to pay the arrears but was allegedly ignored in the years following. The current debt figure of more than N4 billion is not static but has expanded significantly due to the application of a 25 percent post-judgment interest rate. This accumulation of interest reflects the prolonged delay in payment and the subsequent legal maneuvers to compel compliance from the state treasury.

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The escalation of the dispute led the pensioners' legal team to approach the Senior District Court in Makurdi, presided over by Justice Ada Jack. The court issued a specific order directing six commercial banks to release funds belonging to the Nasarawa State Government. This directive was designed to bypass the general reluctance of the state administration and directly access the financial resources held by third-party banking institutions. The ruling provided the necessary legal authority for the retirees to take direct action to secure their dues.

On-the-Ground Enforcement and Bank Interaction

The enforcement phase commenced in Lafia with a visible demonstration of the court's power and the retirees' determination. Spokespersons for the pensioners, identified as Simon Auna and Usman Adamu, confirmed the start of this new phase of the legal battle. Auna, who also serves as the Legal Adviser for the group, and Adamu, the Lafia Local Government Chairman of the Concerned Group, described the enforcement order as a significant breakthrough after years of struggle.

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To execute the court's mandate, the pensioners' legal counsel worked alongside official court bailiffs to visit branches of one of the implicated banks in Makurdi, Benue State. During these visits, the team removed certain movable properties belonging to the financial institution. This physical seizure of assets was a direct response to the bank's holding of state government funds. It served as a tangible assertion of the court's order, demonstrating that the retirees were prepared to take concrete steps to satisfy the debt rather than relying solely on administrative promises.

Conflicting Legal Positions and Government Response

The legal landscape surrounding this enforcement action presents conflicting narratives from the key stakeholders involved. Mrs. Doofan Sefa-Aii, counsel for the pensioners, stated that the legal team would continue to pursue the matter strictly within the confines of the law. She emphasized the urgency of recovering the funds, noting the severe hardship endured by retirees who had waited years for their money. Her counterpart, Mr. Awo Matthew, appealed directly to the Nasarawa State Government and the affected banks to allow justice to prevail.

In contrast, the Nasarawa State Government has mounted a formal legal defense against the enforcement. Mr. Usman Aliyu, the Director of Corporate Services and Arbitration at the Nasarawa State Ministry of Justice, asserted that the state had taken all necessary legal steps to protect its interests. Specifically, the government filed a motion for a stay of execution regarding the court order. This legal maneuver aims to pause the enforcement activities while challenging the immediate release of funds, creating a tense standoff between the state's legal team and the pensioners' counsel.

Impact on Retirees and Future Projections

The outcome of this enforcement action carries profound implications for the welfare of over six hundred retirees and the broader relationship between the state and its former employees. The N4 billion debt represents more than just a financial liability; it symbolizes a breach of trust and a failure to honor basic employment contracts. The retirees argue that the continued delay and the subsequent interest accumulation exacerbate their financial instability, particularly for those who rely on these pensions for basic survival.

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As the legal battle proceeds, the next steps will likely involve further court hearings to resolve the stay of execution motion. The pensioners remain resolved to see the process through, utilizing every available legal avenue to secure their entitlements. The involvement of multiple commercial banks and the physical enforcement actions already taken suggest that the situation is highly volatile. The resolution of this case could set a significant precedent for how pension debts and state liabilities are handled in Nigeria, impacting future labor relations and legal strategies for other civil service groups across the country.