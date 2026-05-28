Nasarawa Police Intensify Security Operations, Arrest Suspects with Firearms and Ammunition

The Nasarawa State Police Command has intensified security operations across the state during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, leading to the arrest of suspected criminals and the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and other dangerous weapons.

The Nasarawa State Police Command has intensified security operations across the state during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, leading to the arrest of suspected criminals and the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and other dangerous weapons.

The Command disclosed that the operations were part of proactive measures aimed at ensuring a peaceful and crime-free Sallah celebration across the state. According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, operatives attached to the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) recorded a major breakthrough on May 27, 2026, at about 4:30 p.m. during an intensive patrol around Ombi I in Lafia.

The officers intercepted three suspects identified as Julius Ishaya, 25; Shuaibu Nuhu, 24; and David Usman, 26, all residents of Transformer Street, Ombi I, Lafia. According to the statement, the suspects were stopped while carrying a small handbag and could not provide satisfactory explanations regarding their movement and possessions. A search conducted on them reportedly led to the recovery of one fabricated Beretta pistol, one live 9mm ammunition, four Android phones, criminal charms, and one Bajaj motorcycle.

The suspects were immediately taken into custody, while investigations commenced to determine their possible involvement in other criminal activities to uncover their alleged network. In a separate operation carried out the same day at about 7:07 p.m., police operatives attached to the Metro Area Command in Lafia responded to a distress call from a resident of the Bukan Kwato area over the movement of suspected members of an unlawful society.

According to the police, the suspects were allegedly returning from a meeting held in Lafia and were intercepted along the New Bypass while heading towards Mararaba Akunza. The police team swiftly mobilised to the scene and arrested three suspects identified as Abubakar Ibrahim, 17; Walid Mohammed, 14; and Zubairu Ibrahim, all residents of Mararaba Akunza in Lafia. Items recovered from the suspects included a locally made pistol, an axe, and a red beret suspected to be linked to cult-related activities.

Commenting on the development, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, commended the officers for their professionalism and prompt response to security threats across the state. He assured residents of the command's commitment to protecting lives and property before, during, and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations. The Command remains unwavering in its resolve to safeguard lives and property throughout the festive period.

He also warned criminal elements and members of unlawful groups to desist from all forms of criminal activity or face the full weight of the law. The police commissioner further urged residents to remain vigilant and continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information capable of enhancing security across Nasarawa State





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Nasarawa State Police Command Eid-El-Kabir Celebrations Security Operations Arrests Firearms Ammunition

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