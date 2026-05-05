Nasarawa Police Foil Kidnapping Plot, Arrest Three Suspects

Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with a planned kidnapping of an agribusiness woman and her children, following a ransom threat of N5 million. The operation demonstrates the Command’s commitment to curbing criminal activity and protecting citizens.

The Nasarawa State Police Command has successfully disrupted a planned kidnapping operation in the Karu Local Government Area, resulting in the apprehension of three individuals suspected of involvement.

This achievement is being hailed by authorities as a significant step forward in their ongoing efforts to combat criminal activity throughout the state. The incident originated from a formal complaint filed with the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, concerning threats made against a local businesswoman engaged in agribusiness and her children. The perpetrators allegedly demanded a ransom of N5 million for their release, issuing the threat on April 31, 2026.

This prompted an immediate and decisive response from the Nasarawa State Police Command. Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohamed, swiftly authorized a thorough investigation aimed at preventing the abduction and ensuring the perpetrators faced legal consequences. This investigation was characterized as comprehensive, reflecting the seriousness with which the Command viewed the threat.

The initial phase of the operation involved intelligence gathering and targeted surveillance, leading to the arrest of two primary suspects: Prince Eze, a 19-year-old resident of Agada Village in Karu Local Government Area, and Marwan Salihu, an 18-year-old also residing in Agada Village. These arrests were based on credible intelligence suggesting their direct participation in the kidnapping plot.

Subsequent investigation expanded the scope of the inquiry, ultimately leading to the identification and arrest of a third suspect, Hassan Mathew Yerima, a resident of Keffi. Investigators believe Yerima played a crucial role in coordinating the logistics for collecting the ransom should the abduction have been successful. The coordinated efforts of the police operatives demonstrate a proactive approach to crime prevention and a commitment to dismantling criminal networks operating within the state.

The suspects are currently being held in police custody and are actively cooperating with investigators, providing valuable information that is aiding in the ongoing investigation. The Nasarawa State Police Command emphasized that this operation is part of a larger, strategic initiative to dismantle established criminal syndicates and proactively prevent violent crimes before they occur. The Command is dedicated to creating a safer environment for all residents of Nasarawa State.

Authorities are actively pursuing additional members of the criminal network, working diligently to bring all those involved to justice. The Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohamed, has reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens across the state. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or potential threats to the nearest police formation, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in maintaining law and order.

The police statement concluded with a reassurance to the residents of Nasarawa State that their safety and security remain the top priority of the Command. The successful disruption of this kidnapping plot serves as a clear message to criminals that the Nasarawa State Police Command will not tolerate such activities and will relentlessly pursue those who threaten the peace and security of the state.

The ongoing investigation is expected to yield further arrests and provide a more comprehensive understanding of the criminal network’s operations





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