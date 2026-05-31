Nasarawa Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Alleged Criminal Conspiracy

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested two suspects over alleged criminal conspiracy, trespass, theft and unlawful possession of firearms in Keffi Local Government Area of the state. The suspects were arrested after a resident of Keffi lodged a complaint at the Keffi Divisional Headquarters, alleging that one of the suspects unlawfully entered his room and stole his Android phone.

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested two suspects over alleged criminal conspiracy , trespass, theft and unlawful possession of firearms in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

The command's Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lafia. Nansel described the arrest as a significant operational success in the command's efforts to rid the state of criminal elements. According to him, the incident was reported on Saturday at about 10:30 a.m. when a resident of Keffi lodged a complaint at the Keffi Divisional Headquarters, alleging that one of the suspects unlawfully entered his room and stole his Android phone.

The complainant further stated that upon raising an alarm, the suspect fled with his Android phone. He explained that detectives attached to the division immediately launched an intelligence-led operation, which led to the arrest of the principal suspect and another male resident of Mayanka in Keffi. The operation led to the arrest of the principal suspect and one other male resident of Mayanka, Keffi.

The exhibits include one locally made pistol loaded with one live cartridge, two sharp cutlasses, one knife, two Tecno Android phones, one Itel mobile phone, a bunch of keys, and other incriminating items. He noted that the suspects were currently in police custody while investigations continue to determine the extent of their involvement in other criminal activities. The police spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, commended the officers involved in the operation for their prompt response and professionalism.

Nansel further assured residents of the command's commitment to the protection of lives and property and urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to aid crime-fighting efforts. The police command has been working to rid the state of criminal elements and has made significant progress in this effort. The arrest of the two suspects is a significant step in this direction and demonstrates the command's commitment to keeping the state safe





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Nasarawa State Police Command Criminal Conspiracy Trespass Theft Unlawful Possession Of Firearms

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