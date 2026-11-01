Nasarawa Police Arrest Three Men for Forged ICPC ID and Unregistered Lexus

Nasarawa State police arrested three men, including one linked to Eiye Confraternity, for possessing a forged ICPC identity card and driving an unregistered Lexus.

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested three men in Lafia. The suspects were detained during a routine patrol around the Bukan Sidi area of the state capital. The arrest stems from the discovery of a forged Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission identity card and an unregistered luxury vehicle.

Arrest At Bukan Sidi Area

The suspects were identified as Mohammed Umar, Mohammed Nuhu, and Ibrahim Suleiman. The operatives stopped a Lexus IS 250 that had no registration number attached to it. Upon interception, the police interrogated the occupants regarding the vehicle and their identities. The driver, Mohammed Umar, failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the ownership of the car when questioned by the officers.

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Forged ICPC Identity Card Revealed

During the interrogation, Mohammed Nuhu introduced himself as an officer of the ICPC. He presented an identity card purportedly issued by the Commission to substantiate his claim. However, a preliminary investigation by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed that the identification card was forged. Nansel noted that Nuhu later claimed he was only accompanying the driver from Kaduna State to Lafia.

Nuhu further explained that he traveled with the driver because the driver did not possess a valid driver's licence. The police command stated that the allegations are currently under investigation. Authorities are working to establish the full circumstances and determine the extent of involvement for each suspect involved in the incident.

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Links To Unlawful Society

Further profiling of the suspects revealed additional concerning details. One of the men, Ibrahim Suleiman, is allegedly associated with an unlawful society known as the Eiye Confraternity. This association adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation. The command is intensifying efforts to verify the vehicle's ownership through official channels.

Police are also working to establish other offences that may be connected to this specific incident. The suspects remain in custody while the investigation continues. The Nasarawa State Police Command assured the public that the men will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation. This action underscores the seriousness with which the command treats such offenses.

Commitment To Proactive Policing

Commissioner of Police CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed reiterated the Command's commitment to proactive policing. He emphasized the use of intelligence-led strategies in the fight against crime across the state. The Commissioner urged members of the public to remain vigilant in their daily activities. He advised citizens to promptly report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station.

This arrest highlights the effectiveness of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in intercepting potential criminal elements. The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to combat fraud and unlawful associations. The police command continues to monitor developments in the case. Further updates regarding the legal proceedings will be released as they become available. The public is encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement to maintain safety.