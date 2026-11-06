Nasarawa Police Arrest Four Suspects in Murder of Corporal Benjamin Jige

Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested four men for the stabbing death of Corporal Benjamin Jige. Officers raided a hotel in Lafia on November 1, 2026, catching the suspects.

The Nasarawa State Police Command has announced the apprehension of four suspected cultists allegedly involved in the fatal stabbing of a military officer. These arrests follow a joint operation conducted by police operatives and military personnel to bring the perpetrators to justice for the death of Corporal Benjamin Jige.

Details Of The Arrest Operation

According to an official statement released by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on its verified X account on Friday, the suspects were taken into custody during a coordinated tactical raid. The command emphasized that the arrests were the result of credible intelligence that guided the specific timing and location of the operation, ensuring the immediate capture of the primary individuals linked to the crime.

Also read Nasarawa accuses Al-Makura of disrupting Shettima’s campaign visit, seeks DSS probe

The operation was executed on November 1, 2026, when a combined tactical team led by Captain Useini Ariyo moved to apprehend the perpetrators linked to the culpable homicide of Corporal Benjamin Jige. The team successfully raided the New Legit Hotel, where they arrested four principal suspects who were reportedly present at the scene or nearby during the incident. The detainees were immediately secured by the operatives to prevent any attempt at escape or destruction of evidence.

The four individuals arrested are Godwin Tanko, aged 42; Abuchi Simon, aged 27; Divine Omegle, aged 32; and Samuel Alonge, aged 21. All four are males who are now being held for questioning as the investigation into the brutal killing of the corporal intensifies. Their ages and identities have been formally recorded by the command to facilitate the legal process and subsequent court proceedings.

Advertisement

Authorities On The Fugitive Suspects

Police enquiries have revealed that the number of suspects involved in the incident extends beyond the four individuals currently in custody. The Nasarawa State Police Command stated that enquiries have uncovered additional suspects, including a Vikings Confraternity cult leader known as 'Bigi Rasta' and Simon Joshua Junior, who managed to flee the scene before the tactical team could secure the area.

Commanding officers confirmed that these two individuals are currently at large and remain key targets for the ongoing investigation. The police have described the situation as a high-priority manhunt, emphasizing that the escape of these suspects does not signify the conclusion of the operation but rather a transition to a more focused tracking phase to ensure all perpetrators are held accountable.

The command noted that sustained tracking and bush-combing operations are currently ongoing to locate the fugitives. These extensive search efforts involve personnel combing through potential hideouts and utilizing local intelligence networks to pinpoint the whereabouts of Bigi Rasta and Simon Joshua Junior. The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings to assist in the apprehension.

Investigation And Next Steps

The case has been formally referred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SID) located in Lafia, the state capital of Nasarawa State. This specialized department is tasked with leading the deeper investigative processes, including forensic analysis, witness interviews, and the compilation of evidence required for prosecution. The involvement of the SID indicates the seriousness with which the Nasarawa State Police Command is treating the murder of a serving military officer.

Advertisement

The arrest of the four suspects marks a significant breakthrough in the case, providing authorities with initial leads and potential confessions that could unravel the broader network involved in the cultist activities. The police have assured the public that the investigation will proceed with all due diligence to ensure that justice is served for Corporal Benjamin Jige and his family.

As the legal process unfolds, the Nasarawa State Police Command continues to collaborate with military personnel to ensure the security of the area and to prevent any retaliatory attacks or further criminal activities linked to the cultist group. The authorities remain committed to restoring order and demonstrating that no individual, regardless of their affiliation, is above the law.

Residents and local community leaders are encouraged to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies by providing any information that may aid in the ongoing search for the remaining suspects. The successful resolution of this case depends on the collective effort of the police, the military, and the public to dismantle the operations of criminal cult groups operating within the state.