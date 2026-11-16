A crisis in Nasarawa State sees children laboring in mines for survival as billions flow to foreign investors, with weak enforcement allowing drugs and exploitation to persist.

Children as young as twelve are washing minerals for daily survival in nine northern Nigerian states, facing a complex web of poverty, drug abuse, and sexual exploitation. This humanitarian crisis is unfolding against a backdrop of billions of naira flowing through the mineral trade, with weak enforcement allowing the degradation to worsen. The affected regions include Nasarawa, Niger, Benue, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, Kaduna, and Katsina. The situation highlights a stark divide between the booming industrial investment and the dire realities of local communities.

Child Labor and Drug Abuse in Mining Sites

At a mining site in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area, twelve-year-old Sa'adatu Musa swirled a rubber basin containing mineral ore, washing away sand, clay, and mud until only black, shiny particles remained. She has sacrificed her education to support her family, a fate shared by fourteen-year-old Maryam and thirteen-year-old Abigail. Her mother, Saratu, stated that poverty made it impossible to send her daughter to school, leading the family to migrate to Nasarawa Eggon after hearing about the booming mineral trade. Although the state government provides free basic education, Saratu questioned who would look after her daughter if she returned to school.

Also read 2027: Ex-IGP Adamu unveils six-point agenda for Nasarawa

Drug abuse is equally prevalent at these sites. A few meters away, Gabriel Lukas, known as Masaka, emptied a container disguised as the energy drink Fearless. He sniffed a substance concealed in his pocket before returning to digging. In Alogani, thirteen-year-old Awazi has progressed from washing minerals to digging, while her mother, Lare, works nearby with an infant. Awazi dropped out of school in Primary Three and declared she would not return, even if offered a university scholarship. Isah Suleiman, who left school in JSS Three, noted that his family's financial situation had improved since he took up mining.

Government Bans and Enforcement Failures

Following the death of thirty-seven suspected illegal miners in Niger State while in NSCDC custody, Margaret Elayo, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Environment, Mining and Natural Resources, announced a ban on persons under eighteen. She also promised a manhunt for illegal miners and companies recruiting children. However, investigations indicated that enforcement teams had yet to reach Nasarawa Eggon or its five major mining sites. The local government is rich in minerals, including tin, columbite, tantalite, granite, quartz, sphalerite, and zinc, particularly around Alizaga, Alogani, Alhamis, Bashiri, Agidi, and Angwan Boro.

Advertisement

The decline in education is confirmed by local educators. Alanana Abimiku, the head teacher of Alogani North Primary School, confirmed that school attendance was declining. Kaura, the head of camp security, estimated that the Court Road mining site alone attracted more than five thousand people during peak periods. About half of these individuals were school-age children from different parts of Northern Nigeria. The head chairman of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Mallam Yusuf Dalhatu, stated that the mineral boom was attracting people from across the North, with children increasingly denied education.

Billions in Foreign Investment and Jobs

Leadership's findings show that all thirteen local government areas in Nasarawa State have mineral deposits. Wamba is known for gold, Akwanga for tin, columbite, and tantalite, Keana and Awe for salt and barite, Obi for coal, Toto for marble and gold, and Kokona for lithium and gemstones. Lithium, estimated at three point three million tonnes nationally, has attracted considerable investment, particularly in Kokona, Wamba, Nasarawa Eggon, Keana, Awe, and Nasarawa. The rush has intensified with the emergence of large processing plants. A two hundred and fifty million dollar Chinese-backed investment was commissioned in July twenty twenty-six.

Foreign investors, particularly Chinese companies, are increasingly influential in Nasarawa's mining industry. Major players include Ganfeng Lithium, Avatar New Energy Materials, CanMax Technologies, and Jiu Ling Lithium, with reported investments totaling about eight hundred fifty million dollars. Avatar, inaugurated in May twenty twenty-four, was presented as a four thousand tonne per day plant with the potential to provide about four thousand jobs. Diamond New Energy, commissioned in Endo in July twenty twenty-six, was presented as a two hundred and fifty million dollar investment with a daily capacity of six thousand tonnes. It reportedly created more than one thousand direct and two thousand indirect jobs.

Government Revenue and Community Impact

Governor Abdullahi Sule stated that the sector had created more than five thousand jobs since May twenty twenty-four. However, public records show that some employment figures were projections announced at commissioning rather than confirmed jobs. On community benefits, the Ganfeng/Endo agreement reportedly provided for fifteen million dollars to the state over ten years and five hundred thousand dollars for development projects in Endo. Sule subsequently disclosed that the state received a one point five million dollar signature bonus, of which five hundred thousand dollars, approximately eight hundred million naira, was released to Endo.

Advertisement

Governor Sule stated that the money funded a town hall, a clinic, and a water supply. Another payment of two point six billion naira was disclosed on September two, twenty twenty-six, as the first-year payment under a supplementary agreement with Diamond. Despite these financial inflows and infrastructure claims, the lack of effective enforcement in mining hubs like Nasarawa Eggon allows the exploitation of minors and drug abuse to continue unchecked. The disparity between the high-value mineral exports and the lived experiences of the children washing ore remains a critical challenge for state authorities.