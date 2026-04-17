Nasarawa Governor Endorses Senator Wadada as APC Consensus Governorship Candidate

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has officially presented Senator Aliyu Wadada, representing Nasarawa West, to President Bola Tinubu as the consensus governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. This decision, finalized after extensive consultations with stakeholders, aims to secure a winning candidate for the upcoming elections. Senator Wadada, a former member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), recently joined the APC in August 2025.

In a significant political development for Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule has formally presented Senator Aliyu Wadada , the senator representing the Nasarawa West senatorial district, to President Bola Tinubu as the consensus governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC). This endorsement marks a crucial step in the party's preparations for the upcoming gubernatorial elections in the state. The governor's decision was publicly announced on Friday, solidifying the APC's chosen path for leadership in Nasarawa.

The governor's endorsement of Senator Wadada did not emerge from a vacuum but rather as the culmination of a rigorous and inclusive consultation process. Governor Sule had initially disclosed his intention to select a consensus candidate on Thursday, during a meeting with political appointees held at the government house in Lafia, the state capital. He emphasized that the selection was the direct result of extensive dialogues involving a wide array of stakeholders, both within Nasarawa State and from beyond its borders. These consultations were designed to identify individuals possessing the requisite capabilities to lead the state to electoral victory.

According to Governor Sule, the initial pool of potential candidates was narrowed down to three individuals, each deemed to have strong electoral prospects. The governor underscored the thoroughness of the subsequent consultations, which ultimately led to the final decision in favor of Senator Wadada. The paramount consideration, as articulated by the governor, was to identify candidates who demonstrated a clear capacity to win the election. This strategic approach reflects a commitment to ensuring the APC's continued dominance in the state's political landscape and to providing a strong, capable leader for Nasarawa.

Senator Aliyu Wadada’s political journey includes his recent defection from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the APC in August 2025. This move brings a seasoned politician with prior experience in a different political party into the APC fold, potentially broadening the party's appeal and strengthening its electoral machinery. Wadada currently holds a prominent position as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, a role that highlights his experience in governance and fiscal oversight. His transition to the APC and subsequent endorsement as the governorship candidate underscore a strategic alignment of political forces aimed at consolidating power and achieving electoral success in Nasarawa. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will undoubtedly be closely monitoring these developments as the electoral calendar progresses





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nasarawa Governorship Election APC Consensus Candidate Senator Aliyu Wadada Governor Abdullahi Sule President Bola Tinubu

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

APC Chairman Denies Presidential Imposition on Party AffairsThe National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentanwe Yilwatda, has refuted claims of President Bola Tinubu interfering with the party's internal administration, stating that the President allows party structures to operate independently and encourages consultations and internal democracy. He cited the absence of conflict between APC governors and the president as proof of no imposition.

Read more »

PDP Approved Wike's Ministerial Appointment, APC Chairman ClaimsAPC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda states that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) officially sanctioned Nyesom Wike's appointment as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory under President Bola Tinubu's administration, drawing parallels with past cross-party appointments and asserting that Wike obtained PDP approval before accepting the role.

Read more »

APC Chairman Dismisses Fears of Internal Crisis Amidst Defections, Expresses Confidence in Party StabilityThe National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has reassured party faithful and the public that the influx of politicians from opposition parties will not lead to internal crises. He highlighted the party's robust conflict-resolution mechanisms and expressed optimism for a victory in the 2027 general elections, emphasizing a focus on governance alongside political strategy.

Read more »

APC Pushing for One-Party System, Alleges Former SGF Babachir LawalFormer Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating a move towards a one-party system in Nigeria, claiming the government fears losing a free and fair election. Lawal, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), also stated the ADC's resolve to participate in the 2027 elections despite ongoing disputes with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding party recognition and convention validity.

Read more »

APC Dismisses Automatic Ticket Rumors, Emphasizes Merit-Based PrimariesThe National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has clarified that the party has no provisions for automatic tickets for National Assembly members. He stressed adherence to the party's constitution and the Electoral Act, stating that all aspirants will undergo transparent primaries, with performance being a key factor for re-election.

Read more »

Nigerian senator reacts after governor endorsed him as successorWadada calls endorsement “a call to higher service,” urges unity among APC members.

Read more »