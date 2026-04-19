Nasarawa Government Defends Governor Sule's Governorship Aspirant Endorsement Amidst Al-Makura's Criticism

The Nasarawa State Government has issued a strong defense of Governor Abdullahi Sule's decision to endorse Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada as his preferred governorship aspirant for the 2027 elections. The government, through a statement by the Governor's Senior Special Assistant on Media, Ali Abare, asserts that Governor Sule acted within established political traditions of the state and has done nothing wrong. The statement references past instances of gubernatorial endorsements, including former Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura's own selection of Governor Sule and Senator Abdullahi Adamu's choice of Aliyu Akwe Doma, to illustrate that such decisions are a long-standing norm. The government further clarifies that the endorsement followed extensive consultations with stakeholders and aspirants, emphasizing it was a deliberate leadership choice rather than an imposition. It also reminds the public of Al-Makura's prior assurances and support for Governor Sule's process of choosing a successor. The statement also addresses the presentation of Wadada to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, deeming it a responsible act of keeping the national party leader informed. The government reiterates that Wadada is currently only a preferred aspirant and that the ultimate candidate will be determined through free and fair party primaries, urging for unity within the APC.

The Nasarawa State Government has formally responded to critical remarks made by former governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura concerning Governor Abdullahi Sule 's endorsement of Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada as his preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election s. In a pointed statement released by Ali Abare, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, the government expressed respect for Al-Makura's position and contributions to the state's history, but stated a duty to correct the record.

The core of the government's defense rests on the assertion that Governor Sule's actions align with the established political norms and traditions prevalent within Nasarawa State, and therefore, he has committed no impropriety. The statement meticulously points out that the very political process Senator Al-Makura now questions is the identical mechanism through which Governor Sule ascended to his current office.

The government further referenced a personal disclosure made by Senator Al-Makura himself during an interview celebrating his 70th birthday. In this interview, Al-Makura revealed for the first time his rationale for selecting Engr. Sule as his successor, despite other close associates also vying for the position. This revelation is presented as evidence that such decisions, made by the then-leader of the political party, were accepted and are part of the state's political fabric. The government emphasized that no one challenged Al-Makura's choice at the time, nor was it deemed premature.

To further solidify this point, the statement recalled that even prior to Al-Makura's tenure, former governor Senator Abdullahi Adamu had previously designated the late Aliyu Akwe Doma as his preferred successor. This historical context is used to underscore the legitimacy and precedent of gubernatorial endorsements in Nasarawa State's political landscape.

The government elaborated on Governor Sule's decision-making process, highlighting that it was not an arbitrary or unilateral choice. Instead, it was the result of an extensive consultation period that spanned the entire state. This consultative phase reportedly involved a diverse array of stakeholders from various sectors and included all individuals who had expressed interest in the governorship. The statement meticulously outlined this, stating: This is not the conduct of someone who woke up one morning to impose a candidate. This is careful, deliberate leadership. This detailed process, the government argues, demonstrates a commitment to thoughtful and inclusive leadership, rather than the imposition of a candidate.

Moreover, the statement reminded the public of Senator Al-Makura's own words at a previous All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting held in Lafia. During that gathering, Al-Makura reportedly expressed his conviction that Governor Sule would select a successor who would act in the best interests of the state. He also assured that the Nasarawa South senatorial zone would support whatever decision the governor made, describing the governor as a gentleman who would act appropriately. He had, in fact, urged the entire party membership to unite behind Governor Sule's chosen candidate. These past statements from Al-Makura are presented as a stark contrast to his current criticisms and are intended to highlight a perceived inconsistency.

Regarding the Governor's presentation of Senator Wadada to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government defended this action as both proper and responsible. Informing the national leader of the party about significant political developments within a state is seen as a standard and necessary practice. The statement suggested that it would have been more questionable had Governor Sule failed to keep the President informed about such a crucial political undertaking. The government also sought to clarify the exact status of Senator Wadada's candidacy, emphasizing that he is presently designated only as a 'preferred aspirant.' It was made clear that the ultimate selection of the party's candidate will be determined through the established process of party primaries. Governor Sule himself has been quoted as stating that he entered office through free and fair primaries and intends to ensure the same process is followed for the upcoming elections.

The statement concluded with a strong call for unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party looks ahead to the 2027 general elections. This call for cohesion is aimed at fostering a united front and mitigating internal discord.





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Nasarawa State Government Governor Abdullahi Sule Umaru Tanko Al-Makura Ahmed Aliyu Wadada 2027 Governorship Election

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