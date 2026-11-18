Governor Abdullahi Sule has called on international public relations practitioners to support the proposed University of Public Relations and Leadership in Nasarawa State, as the NIPR earned global recognition as Public Relations Association of the Year.

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has called on international public relations practitioners to support the proposed University of Public Relations and Leadership in the state.

The governor made the appeal on Tuesday night at the 25th Global Alliance Gala Dinner and World Public Relations Awards in Abuja. At the event, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations earned global recognition as the Public Relations Association of the Year. The award recognised Nigeria's growing contribution to the global communication industry.

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Governor Pushes For University Partnership

Sule said the university, being established in partnership with the NIPR, would provide an opportunity for practitioners across the world to contribute to leadership development and strengthen the public relations profession. The governor welcomed delegates and practitioners from different countries at the gathering. He said the international event had brought global attention to Nigeria and Abuja, expressing optimism that delegates would extend their engagements to Nasarawa State. Sule described public relations as inseparable from effective leadership.

He said the proposed institution reflected his administration's commitment to promoting the profession and developing future leaders. He said, I have always loved public relations because, to me, public relations is leadership, and leadership is public relations. The governor urged practitioners to visit the state regularly for professional gatherings and training at the proposed university. He said, That is why the only university of public relations and leadership is in Nigeria, in my state.

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We strongly believe that we should continue to see you here, again and again. He added, If we do not see you at a forum, we hope to see you coming for training at that university. That is the whole idea. The University of Public Relations and Leadership is expected to be located in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

University Project Follows MoU Signing

The project followed a Memorandum of Understanding signed in July 2025 between the NIPR and the Nasarawa State Government. The institution is designed to make public relations and leadership core components of tertiary education. It is expected to be unveiled in November 2026 during the World Public Relations Forum in Nigeria.

At the signing of the agreement, NIPR President Dr Ike Neliaku described the university as a global project supported by 126 countries through the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication. He said the initiative was conceived to address leadership and governance challenges in Africa, which he identified as major impediments to the continent's development. Under the agreement, Nasarawa State is expected to receive at least 20 annual scholarship slots for qualified indigenes.

The slots will have representation from each of the state's 13 local government areas. The arrangement also provides 50 concessionary admission slots annually for qualified candidates sponsored by the state government. Sule had pledged that his administration would provide the necessary support to ensure the commencement of academic activities. He described the university as an opportunity to make Nasarawa a hub for manpower development and leadership training.

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Global Alliance President Commends Nigeria

Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication President Prof Justin Green commended Nigeria for successfully hosting the forum. He described it as the biggest World Public Relations Forum ever held on the African continent. Green recalled that previous editions of the awards had seen countries such as South Africa and the Czech Republic win the highest number of honours. He celebrated Africa's opportunity to demonstrate its capacity to host a major global professional gathering.

He invited participants from across Africa to stand and be recognised, urging them to take pride in the continent's achievement. He said the successful hosting of the forum had demonstrated what Africa could accomplish. Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi invited Nigerians and friends of the country at the event to stand in recognition of the occasion. He joined in celebrating the country's achievement.

The awards ceremony brought together public relations professionals, organisations and campaign leaders from different parts of the world. They gathered to recognise excellence in strategic communication, creativity, professional leadership and responsible communication.