Nasarawa APC Rocked by Endorsement Controversy Ahead of 2027 Elections

Governor Sule’s endorsement of Senator Wadada as his preferred successor sparks internal conflict within the Nasarawa State APC, with former Governor Al-Makura and other aspirants voicing concerns over due process and fairness. The situation raises questions about zoning, power rotation, and the party’s unity ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial election.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Nasarawa State is currently navigating a period of significant internal discord stemming from Governor Abdullahi Sule’s public backing of Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada as his preferred candidate to succeed him in the 2027 gubernatorial election.

This endorsement, delivered before the formal release of the party’s primary election guidelines, has ignited a wave of disapproval from influential figures within the APC, who argue that established procedures were disregarded. The most vocal critic has been former Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, a prominent and historically powerful figure in Nasarawa State politics. Al-Makura expressed his surprise and disappointment, stating he was neither consulted nor informed about the endorsement or the subsequent presentation of Wadada to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He emphasized the premature nature of the decision and the critical importance of adhering to due process in selecting the party’s candidate. Importantly, Al-Makura clarified that his objections are not rooted in personal animosity towards Senator Wadada, but rather a matter of principle and procedural fairness. Governor Sule, however, remains steadfast in his defense of the endorsement.

He asserts that the decision was the result of extensive consultations with key stakeholders and is consistent with long-standing political customs within Nasarawa State. This claim is supported by members of the State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Danladi Jatau, who have publicly voiced their support for Wadada and urged party members to prioritize unity. Despite this show of support, the opposition to the endorsement continues to gain momentum.

Mohammed Adamu, a former Inspector General of Police and another aspirant for the APC governorship ticket, has unequivocally rejected the Governor’s endorsement. Adamu insists that the ultimate selection of the party’s flagbearer must be determined through a fair and transparent primary election process, allowing all qualified candidates an equal opportunity to compete. This stance underscores a growing concern among some party members that the endorsement effectively predetermines the outcome of the primary, undermining the democratic principles of the APC.

The situation is further complicated by ongoing discussions surrounding the sensitive issues of zoning and power rotation within the state. Various groups are advocating for different regions to be given the opportunity to produce the next governor, adding another layer of complexity to the already tense political landscape. The escalating internal conflict within the Nasarawa State APC has reignited debates about equitable representation and the importance of inclusive decision-making.

The disagreement over the endorsement highlights a fundamental tension between the Governor’s prerogative to support a candidate he believes is best suited to lead the state and the party’s commitment to a democratic and transparent selection process. The issue of zoning, specifically, is proving to be a significant point of contention. Different regions within Nasarawa State believe they are entitled to the governorship, based on historical precedent, population size, or perceived marginalization.

The Governor’s endorsement of a candidate from a particular region could be interpreted as favoring that region, potentially exacerbating existing tensions and alienating other groups. Political analysts are warning that if these internal divisions are not addressed effectively, they could severely weaken the APC’s cohesion and ultimately jeopardize its chances of success in the 2027 elections. A fractured party is more vulnerable to opposition challenges and less capable of mobilizing voters.

The coming months will be crucial in determining whether the APC can overcome these internal challenges and present a united front in the next gubernatorial election. The party leadership will need to engage in extensive dialogue with all stakeholders, address concerns about fairness and transparency, and ensure that the primary election process is perceived as credible and inclusive. Failure to do so could have significant consequences for the APC’s future in Nasarawa State





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Nasarawa State APC Governor Sule Senator Wadada Umaru Al-Makura 2027 Elections Endorsement Zoning Power Rotation Internal Conflict

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