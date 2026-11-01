Nasarawa APC Governorship Candidate Ahmed Wadada Promises HEARTS Agenda

Senator Ahmed Wadada unveils HEARTS Agenda in Nasarawa, pledging to resolve farmers-herders clashes and drive sustainable development for all communities in 2027 elections.

Senator Ahmed Wadada, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Nasarawa State, has pledged to tackle communal clashes across the state's thirteen local government areas if elected governor in 2027. He made this commitment on Saturday in Akwanga Local Government Area, where Tiv communities from across the Nasarawa North Senatorial District gathered to endorse him and incumbent Governor Abdullahi Sule for the Senate. The event highlighted the growing support for the APC ticket among key ethnic groups in the region, signaling a strong political consolidation ahead of the next general election cycle.

HEARTS Agenda Prioritizes Human Capital

Speaking at the endorsement event, Wadada, who currently represents Nasarawa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, expressed deep gratitude to the Tiv people for believing in his vision to elevate the state. He pledged to build a government that is transparent, accountable, and inclusive, with a clear focus on delivering measurable results for every citizen. His vision for Nasarawa State is encapsulated in the HEARTS Agenda, which represents his commitment to people-centred governance and sustainable development. This comprehensive framework aims to address the diverse needs of the population while ensuring that no community is left behind in the pursuit of progress and stability.

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Unveiling the details of his platform, the governorship candidate outlined that he would prioritize Human Capital Development, Economic Enhancement, Agriculture, Rural Transformation, Technology, and Investment if elected in 2027. He described the HEARTS Agenda as a comprehensive development blueprint designed to consolidate existing achievements while opening new opportunities for growth, innovation, youth empowerment, and rural development. The plan also emphasizes economic prosperity and improved security as critical pillars for the state's future. By focusing on these areas, Wadada aims to create an environment where every community, stakeholder, and citizen feels the positive impact of governance, regardless of location, social status, religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation.

Security Focus Targets Farmers-Herders Conflict

Security is a key component of the HEARTS Agenda, and Wadada emphasized that he will not joke with the security of residents in Nasarawa State, including the farming communities. He assured attendees that if he becomes governor, the issue of farmers-herders clashes will be a thing of the past. He committed to sitting down with all relevant stakeholders to bring practical solutions to the matter, a strategy he believes will also help ensure food sufficiency in the state. This pledge comes at a time when agricultural productivity is crucial for the state's economy, and resolving these conflicts is seen as essential for long-term peace and prosperity.

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The gathering also saw Tiv stakeholders and farmers declare support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election. They cited his ongoing efforts to address the long-standing farmers-herders clashes in the state as a major factor in their decision. This endorsement underscores the perceived effectiveness of the federal government's approach to communal security and highlights the strong alignment between local aspirations and national leadership. The stakeholders' support suggests a broadening of the political base for the APC in the region, extending beyond just the governorship bid to include the presidency and the Senate.

Endorsement By Tiv Development Association

Earlier in the event, Barnabas Zayol, the President of the Tiv Development Association in the state, stated that Tiv people in the northern zone have confidence in the leadership styles of Wadada, Sule, and Tinubu. He explained that this confidence has led to their decision to endorse the APC candidates for the 2027 general election. Zayol said the Tiv people would demonstrate their numerical strength by voting for the party, citing the ongoing efforts to address communal issues in their communities. He emphasized that this was a final and firm decision, stating that they are not going to make a second decision to anybody. He described the community as strong and firm in their resolve to support candidates who prioritize unity and development.

Zayol extended his thanks to the traditional rulers in the zone, who he said have worked assiduously with other political brothers to ensure the successful endorsement. He also appreciated political leaders who have been enlightening the people to move in the right direction. This collective endorsement reflects a unified front among the Tiv community, which is a significant demographic in Nasarawa State. The decision to support the APC ticket is seen as a strategic move to ensure that their interests are represented at the highest levels of state and federal government. It also signals a potential shift in political allegiance or a reinforcement of existing ties, depending on the historical political landscape of the area.

Consolidating Governor Sule's Legacy

Wadada further commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for his purposeful leadership, political maturity, and commitment to the unity and progress of the state. He promised to consolidate on the incumbent's achievements if he is elected as governor in 2027. Wadada noted that Governor Sule has laid a solid foundation for growth and development through remarkable achievements in infrastructure, industrialization, agriculture, healthcare, education, security, and economic transformation. This acknowledgment of the governor's work serves to position Wadada as a continuity candidate who respects and builds upon past successes rather than starting from scratch.

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The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Yakubu Kwanta, indicated that interactions with Tiv people across the three local government areas in the Nasarawa North zone showed appreciation for the government's efforts to improve livelihoods. This grassroots feedback suggests that the current administration's policies have had a tangible positive impact on the local population. The endorsement event in Akwanga thus serves not only as a political rally but also as a validation of the current governance model. It provides a platform for Wadada to showcase his readiness to take the state to greater heights by leveraging the existing foundations and addressing the remaining challenges, particularly in the areas of security and agricultural productivity.