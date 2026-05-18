NARD Warns of Industrial Disharmony Over Healthcare Worker Assaults

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned of industrial disharmony if urgent steps are not taken to address the rising cases of assaults on healthcare workers across the country. Dr. Suleiman and other NARD leaders expressed grave outrage and deep concern over the reported incidents, noting that more than 90 percent of victims were resident doctors. The association demanded the enforcement of strict hospital protection policies, compensation for victims, and the deployment of adequate security architecture.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors ( NARD ) has warned of possible industrial disharmony if urgent steps are not taken to address the rising cases of assaults on healthcare workers across the country.

Dr. Mohammad Suleiman, NARD's President, expressed grave outrage and deep concern over the reported incidents, listing several affected facilities. He noted that more than 90 percent of victims were resident doctors and that most cases ended with apology letters rather than prosecution or compensation. NARD demanded the enforcement of strict hospital protection policies, compensation for victims, and the deployment of adequate security architecture in hospitals.

They also called on the Federal Government to issue an immediate presidential executive order mandating the strict prosecution of anyone who assaults healthcare workers or invades medical facilities. Failure to meet these demands before their May 2026 Ordinary General Meeting would have consequences for industrial relations in the health sector





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NARD Healthcare Worker Assaults Industrial Disharmony Strict Hospital Protection Policies Adequate Security Architecture Punishment Of Offenders Industrial Relations In The Health Sector Effect On Industrial Peace Punishment Assault

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