The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors praised President Bola Tinubu for completing the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund payment and clearing Professional Allowance arrears owed for more than seven years.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has commended President Bola Tinubu for the Federal Government's completion of the payment of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund, describing it as a major achievement in addressing the welfare concerns of doctors.

The association also praised the government for approving an upward review of the fund for 2027 and commencing payment of outstanding Professional Allowance Table arrears, with four of the 18 months owed to healthcare workers already paid. NARD President, Dr Idoko Emmanuel, disclosed this on Thursday while reading a press statement at a briefing at the association's secretariat in Abuja, following its Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting.

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Emmanuel said the final supplementary list of beneficiaries of the 2026 residency training fund was paid on Wednesday, November 18. He said, This represents a major milestone in our sustained advocacy and demonstrates what constructive dialogue, purposeful leadership, and sincere commitment can achieve. The NARD president also expressed appreciation for the commencement of payment of the outstanding professional allowance arrears, saying the first tranche had brought relief to healthcare workers.

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He added that following discussions with the Director of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, the January 2026 retroactive payment of the allowance would be paid alongside November salaries. In a related development, NARD also applauded President Tinubu for clearing longstanding Professional Allowance arrears owed healthcare workers, some of which had accumulated for more than seven years.

Idoko said the settlement was well received by healthcare professionals, noting that the President's intervention had brought relief over entitlements that had remained outstanding for years. He reaffirmed the association's willingness to sustain dialogue with the Federal Government, stressing that improved welfare, better working conditions and sustained investment in the health workforce were critical to strengthening healthcare delivery.

NARD Urges Payment Before Christmas

The NARD president further pledged the association's continued support for engagements and reforms aimed at improving the welfare of resident doctors and building a more functional and resilient healthcare system in the country. Despite the progress, NARD said 14 months of the outstanding allowances and Batch 10 promotion arrears remained unpaid, urging the President to ensure their payment before Christmas.

The association also called for the urgent conclusion of the Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations, which it said had stalled despite engagements since 2025. NARD further disclosed that the details of 2,202 resident doctors affected by missing pension contributions and pension records had been submitted to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation for reconciliation.

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The association said it would sustain dialogue with the Federal Government and review progress on the outstanding demands by December 20, warning that it could consider further constitutional steps if the issues remained unresolved. The development follows the association's 46th Annual General Meeting in Calabar in September, where resident doctors issued a two-week ultimatum over unresolved welfare concerns, subsequently extending it by four weeks. The demands included unpaid allowances, promotion arrears and other conditions of service.

NARD Commits To Industrial Harmony

NARD said it remained committed to industrial harmony but insisted that government commitments must translate into concrete action to sustain doctors' confidence and prevent disruptions to healthcare services.