The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors urges President Tinubu to settle fourteen months of Professional Allowance for Teaching arrears and Batch Ten promotion payments before Christmas, warning that unresolved welfare concerns threaten health sector industrial harmony.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, widely recognized by its acronym NARD, has issued a formal and urgent appeal to President Bola Tinubu demanding the immediate settlement of significant outstanding financial obligations owed to medical professionals across the nation.

The association is specifically requesting that the federal government clear the outstanding fourteen months of Professional Allowance for Teaching arrears as well as the Batch Ten promotion arrears before the onset of the Christmas holiday season. This demand was articulated in an official statement released on Thursday, following an Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting that critically reviewed the implementation status of welfare demands initially presented during the association's forty-sixth Annual General Meeting held in Calabar earlier in September.

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NARD Leaders Acknowledge Tinubu Progress

The statement was officially signed by the leadership trio of the association, comprising the President Dr. Ogar Emmanuel Idoko, the Secretary-General Dr. Besongngem Akotanchi, and the Publicity and Social Secretary Dr. Ashimom Timothy Msughter. While issuing these stern demands, the association simultaneously expressed commendation for President Tinubu regarding the measurable progress made in addressing some of the most pressing long-standing welfare concerns within the medical community.

Specifically, NARD acknowledged the successful completion of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund payments and the commencement of payments for outstanding professional allowances, which represents a positive step forward in resolving the financial grievances of healthcare workers nationwide. The association provided detailed insights into the current status of the arrears, disclosing that out of the total eighteen months of outstanding Professional Allowance for Teaching arrears owed to healthcare workers, four months have already been paid, leaving a substantial fourteen months remaining.

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NARD further explained that following productive engagements with the Director of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, the January 2026 retroactive payment of these specific arrears is scheduled to be processed alongside the November salaries. However, the association appealed for the immediate release of funds to settle the remaining fourteen months in a single tranche before Christmas to alleviate the financial strain on doctors.

NARD Urges Expedited Batch Ten Payments

In addition to the professional allowances, NARD expressed deep concern regarding the administrative bottlenecks causing delays in the computation, processing, and payment of Batch Ten entitlements. The association urged the President to direct relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to expedite these processes, emphasizing that prolonged delays in resolving doctors' welfare concerns could severely undermine industrial harmony in the critical health sector.

The group also highlighted the disappointment surrounding the slow pace of negotiations on the Collective Bargaining Agreement, noting that discussions which commenced in 2025 had yet to yield a concluded agreement, thereby denying healthcare workers the benefits of a negotiated remuneration review for nearly two years while rising living costs continue to erode their earnings. Beyond the immediate financial arrears, NARD outlined several other critical welfare issues requiring government intervention.

The association disclosed that a list of House Officers owed salary arrears has been submitted to the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria for verification and subsequent payment. Furthermore, the final supplementary list for the payment of the twenty-five and thirty-five percent upward review of the Cost of Living Allowance is currently being processed. Efforts are also ongoing to settle the 2023 salary arrears owed to doctors at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital.

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NARD Submits Pension Reconciliation Lists

On the matter of pensions, NARD revealed that it has submitted a list of 2,202 resident doctors affected by non-remittance of pension contributions and missing pension details to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation for reconciliation and necessary corrective action. Despite the expiration of its initial two-week ultimatum and a subsequent four-week extension, NARD decided to sustain constructive dialogue with the Federal Government.

The council mandated its National Officers Committee to intensify engagements with relevant authorities and report back within four weeks on measurable progress. The association stated that it would review the government's response by December 20 and determine further appropriate constitutional steps if the outstanding obligations remain unresolved, stressing that its decision to continue dialogue should not be misinterpreted as an endorsement of indefinite delays or an abandonment of its fundamental demands.