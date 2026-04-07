NARD Commences Indefinite Strike, Disrupting Healthcare Nationwide

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has launched an indefinite nationwide strike due to concerns over welfare and remuneration, leading to widespread disruptions in public healthcare services. The strike stems from the government's reversal of the reviewed Professional Allowance Table and the delay in addressing financial obligations to resident doctors, potentially impacting patient care and access to essential medical services.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors NARD has initiated an indefinite nationwide strike, resulting in a complete withdrawal of services from public hospitals. This action, decided during an extraordinary National Executive Council NEC meeting, stems from concerns over the welfare and remuneration of resident doctors.

In a public statement, the association expressed deep disappointment and serious reservations regarding the federal government's reversal of the implementation of the reviewed Professional Allowance Table PAT. The PAT was scheduled to take effect from April 2026. NARD considers this move a blatant violation of previous agreements and established remuneration structures, predicting a further decline in the already precarious welfare conditions of resident doctors and other healthcare professionals across the nation. The association strongly condemned the timing and the lack of justification for this decision, warning of its potential to severely impact staff morale and the overall sustainability of healthcare delivery across the country.\Beyond the policy reversal, NARD also highlighted numerous unresolved financial obligations owed to its members. Specifically, the association noted persistent delays in the disbursement of promotion arrears and salary arrears across several institutions, despite repeated assurances from the government. The NEC also expressed serious concerns over the sluggish progress in finalizing the disbursement processes for the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund MRTF, warning that these delays impede training and professional development. Furthermore, the association strongly criticized the continued delay in the commencement of payments for the 19 months' arrears of the Professional Allowance, a benefit initially promised by the government. According to NARD, these issues are indicative of a pattern of neglect, insensitivity, and a lack of commitment by the government in addressing the legitimate welfare concerns of resident doctors. The association's response was firm. Following its detailed deliberations, the NEC rejected the government's decision to reverse the reviewed Professional Allowance and demanded its immediate and unconditional reinstatement. Furthermore, the association called for the immediate settlement of all outstanding promotion and salary arrears owed to resident doctors in the affected institutions. They also insisted on the prompt conclusion and disbursement of the 2026 MRTF, alongside the immediate processing and full payment of the outstanding 19 months’ arrears of the revised Professional Allowance.\The repercussions of this strike action, as evidenced by previous disruptions to hospital services, are expected to be substantial, with patients bearing the brunt of the situation. Public hospitals typically scale down their operations during such strikes. Elective surgeries are often postponed indefinitely, and access to crucial emergency and specialized care becomes severely limited. Patients with chronic or life-threatening conditions face significantly reduced options, particularly those who lack the financial means to access private healthcare services. This includes individuals requiring essential ongoing treatments, such as cancer care, and vital maternal health services. The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors appealed to its members to remain calm, united, and steadfast in their resolve, framing the strike as a collective effort in the pursuit of justice, fairness, and the betterment of their working conditions and overall welfare





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