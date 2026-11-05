NAPTIP Warns Nigerians of Social Media Trafficking Schemes

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons urges vigilance against traffickers using gyms, fake jobs, and social bonds to exploit citizens.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has issued an urgent warning to Nigerians regarding the evolving tactics of human traffickers. These criminal networks are increasingly exploiting social relationships, gym memberships, and fraudulent job advertisements to lure unsuspecting individuals into dangerous situations. The agency highlighted that these predators target victims in recreational centers and other social environments to build trust before initiating their traps.

Targeting Vulnerable Citizens in Social Spaces

Adekoye Vincent, the spokesman for NAPTIP, delivered this critical warning during a joint briefing by security and intelligence agencies in Abuja on Thursday. He explained that traffickers frequently approach women in recreational centers and other social hubs to establish contact. The primary strategy involves gradually gaining the victim's trust through persistent and seemingly helpful interactions.

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Vincent detailed how these criminals often disguise themselves as service providers offering assistance with domestic needs, shopping, and other everyday activities. By appearing dependable and readily available, they create a false sense of security. This calculated behavior is designed to win the confidence of potential victims who may be seeking routine assistance in their daily lives.

Exploitation of Professional Job Seekers

The agency also raised serious concerns about the use of fake job advertisements, particularly those circulated online. These fraudulent postings are used to deceive job seekers and lure them into trafficking networks under the guise of legitimate employment opportunities. NAPTIP has recorded numerous disturbing cases involving Nigerians who traveled long distances in search of work, only to fall into the hands of traffickers.

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One particularly troubling case involved a lawyer who traveled from Benue State to a law chamber in Abuja. Instead of finding employment, the lawyer unfortunately fell into the wrong hands. Vincent stated that he personally interacted with this victim, describing the experience as deeply disturbing and highlighting the severe risks associated with unverified job offers.

Psychological Impact and Safety Recommendations

Trafficking cases often result in devastating emotional and psychological consequences for victims. Vincent noted that these experiences can sometimes lead to unwanted pregnancies and long-term trauma. The agency emphasizes that the harm inflicted extends far beyond physical detention, affecting the mental health and future prospects of those exploited by these criminal networks.

NAPTIP has urged Nigerians to exercise extreme caution when establishing relationships online or accepting unsolicited offers of assistance. Vincent advised the public to avoid rushing into online friendships and to always verify the identities and intentions of individuals they meet. He stressed the importance of scrutinizing attractive offers of jobs, financial assistance, or other opportunities to prevent falling victim to these sophisticated scams.