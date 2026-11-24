NANS President Babatunde Akinteye urges President Bola Tinubu to stop vice-chancellors from raising tuition fees, arguing that NELFUND should not enable higher costs for students.

The National Association of Nigerian Students ( NANS) has formally petitioned President Bola Tinubu to intervene and stop vice-chancellors and rectors at federal tertiary institutions from arbitrarily increasing tuition fees. Issued on Monday, the statement by NANS president Babatunde Akinteye alleges that many institutional heads are raising costs with the false assumption that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund ( NELFUND) will cover the additional financial burden for students. Akinteye stressed that these increments are unjustified and threaten the accessibility goals of the national education loan scheme.

NELFUND Misused Justification for Fee Hikes

Babatunde Akinteye, speaking on behalf of the student body, explained that the core of the problem lies in the misinterpretation of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) by university administrators. He noted that several vice-chancellors and rectors have engaged in arbitrary tuition fee increases, believing that the loan fund would cater to whatever amount students are mandated to pay. Akinteye argued that the existence of NELFUND should not be used as a reason to increase tuition fees, as the scheme was explicitly designed to make education accessible and affordable for all eligible students across the nation.

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Direct Appeal to President Bola Tinubu

Addressing the Head of State directly, Babatunde Akinteye expressed regret that the laudable initiative to expand educational access is being undermined by institutional leaders. He warned President Bola Tinubu that vice-chancellors and rectors are hell-bent on destroying the initiative, which has helped keep students in school and continues to expand access to education. Akinteye urged the President to call these officials to order, stating that continuous arbitrary increases in tuition fees pose a direct threat to this landmark educational legacy and could eventually defeat the objectives of the NELFUND initiative if left unchecked.

Historical Context and Government Funding

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) was established in 2024 after President Bola Tinubu signed the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act into law. The legislation aims to provide interest-free loans to eligible students in tertiary institutions to alleviate the financial barriers to higher education. Babatunde Akinteye emphasized that NELFUND is not a substitute for government funding of education or a justification for increasing tuition fees. He maintained that the scheme should complement existing public investment in education rather than allowing institutions to shift costs onto students under the guise of loan coverage.

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Administration Stance on Poverty Alleviation

President Bola Tinubu previously articulated the government's commitment to the scheme during a speech on November 10 at an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Jigawa. He described NELFUND as a weapon his administration was deploying to tackle poverty, insisting that the scheme would not be stopped. Tinubu reiterated that his administration would continue to support the student loan scheme, confirming that all funds recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would be channelled into NELFUND. This stance highlights the administration's intent to use the loan fund as a long-term tool for economic empowerment and educational access.

Consequences for Student Access and Affordability

The warning from NANS president Babatunde Akinteye highlights the potential real-world impact of unchecked fee hikes on student enrollment and retention. If vice-chancellors and rectors at federal tertiary institutions continue to raise tuition fees without justification, the accessibility provided by NELFUND could be nullified. The student body fears that arbitrary increments will render education unaffordable for many, defeating the purpose of the loan scheme. The appeal to President Bola Tinubu seeks immediate administrative intervention to ensure that the educational legacy remains intact and that institutions comply with the spirit of the law designed to support students financially.