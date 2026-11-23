NANS President Akinteye Afeez warns President Tinubu that arbitrary tuition fee increases by federal university vice-chancellors threaten the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

National Association of Nigerian Students President Akinteye Afeez has formally called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene against arbitrary tuition fee increases at federal universities. In a letter dated November 23, 2026, Afeez warned that such hikes undermine the Nigerian Education Loan Fund scheme.

NANS President Appeals For Immediate Intervention

Afeez wrote to the President not only in his official capacity but also as a representative of over 40.1 million Nigerian students both domestically and in the diaspora. He described the NELFUND initiative as a landmark achievement of the Tinubu administration. The student leader emphasized that the scheme has been crucial in keeping students enrolled and expanding access to higher education.

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He stated that the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students commends the administration for this laudable initiative. Afeez highlighted his role as a staunch advocate for the sustainability of the loan program due to its visible impact on student welfare.

Impact On Students Before And After NELFUND

Before the introduction of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund by the current administration, many Nigerian students faced severe financial challenges. Afeez noted that numerous students had to toil excessively to finance their education, while others could not afford to attend school at all. Some were even forced to drop out due to the inability to pay fees.

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The NANS president explained that the scheme has helped students remain in school through tuition loans and monthly upkeep allowances. This upkeep component allows beneficiaries to meet other essential needs after paying tuition. He stated that the impact of this initiative on the Nigerian education sector cannot be overemphasized.

Arbitrary Fee Increases Threaten Education Access

However, Afeez expressed deep concern that some vice-chancellors and rectors are increasing tuition fees arbitrarily. He alleged that these institutional leaders believe the Nigerian Education Loan Fund will cover whatever amount students are required to pay. He described this mindset as hell-bent on destroying an initiative that has helped keep students in school.

As the Global NANS President, Afeez engaged several heads of federal institutions over these unjustified increases. He stated that many of these increments lack any proper justification. The student leader noted that these continuous arbitrary increases are already becoming overbearing for students.

NELFUND Not A Substitute For Government Funding

Afeez stressed that the introduction of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund is not a substitute for government funding of education. He asserted that the existence of the scheme is not a justification for arbitrary increases in tuition fees. The primary intention of the initiative is to make education accessible and affordable for all students.

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The NANS leader warned that the scheme was not designed to place extra burdens on Nigerian students. If the tuition fee increments persist, he argued that the objective of the initiative will be defeated. The arbitrary increases pose a direct threat to the broader goals of the education loan program.

Presidential Legacy At Stake In Education Sector

Consequently, the National Association of Nigerian Students appealed to President Tinubu to stop vice-chancellors and rectors from increasing tuition fees. Afeez urged the President to call these officials to order and caution them against such practices. He framed this issue as critical to preserving the President's education legacy.

He warned that continued increases in tuition fees could undermine the objectives of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund. The student leader concluded that addressing this issue is essential for the sustainability of the program. The integrity of the loan scheme depends on fair tuition structures across federal institutions.