NANS South-West Zone D Plans Picketing of South African Companies Over Xenophobic Attacks

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS South-West Zone D, has announced plans to picket South African companies in Nigeria, including MTN Group and MultiChoice Group, in response to the ongoing xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa. The association aims to take decisive and lawful action through peaceful picketing and mass advocacy to address the issue.

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS South-West Zone D, has announced plans to picket South Africa n companies in Nigeria following the ongoing xenophobic attacks in the country.

The decision comes after reports that some Nigerians were recently killed in South Africa due to violent attacks. In a statement issued to newsmen by Comrade Adeyemo Josiah Kayode, Coordinator of NANS South-West Zone D, the association expressed its intent to mobilize and take decisive and lawful action by organizing peaceful picketing and mass advocacy against South African business interests operating in Nigeria.

The statement emphasized that the continued targeting of Nigerians under any guise is unacceptable and must come to an immediate end. The association specifically mentioned major corporations such as MTN Group and MultiChoice Group, stating that it is morally indefensible for these businesses to thrive in Nigeria where the lives of Nigerians are protected, while Nigerians are subjected to fear and violence in South Africa. The contradiction will no longer be tolerated, the statement asserted.

The leadership further highlighted that the picketing and advocacy efforts will be conducted in a peaceful manner, adhering to the laws of the land, but with a firm stance against the injustices faced by Nigerians abroad. The move by NANS is seen as a significant step in pressuring South African businesses to address the issue of xenophobic violence and ensure the safety of Nigerians residing in South Africa.

The association called on all stakeholders, including the Nigerian government, to take a more proactive role in protecting the rights and lives of Nigerians abroad





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NANS South Africa Xenophobic Attacks MTN Group Multichoice Group

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria to Facilitate Self-Funded Repatriation of Citizens from South AfricaThe Nigerian government will facilitate the return of citizens from South Africa who wish to leave due to xenophobic violence, but individuals will be responsible for the cost of their travel. Approximately 130 Nigerians have expressed interest in returning.

Read more »

Uyo airport opens international gateway to ease West Africa travelAkwa Ibom governor says the upgrade of Uyo airport to international status will reduce travel stress within West Africa and open new opportunities for tourism and trade.

Read more »

Nigeria Demands Investigation into Deaths of Citizens in South AfricaThe Nigerian government has requested a transparent investigation into the deaths of two Nigerian citizens allegedly killed by South African National Defence Force officials, demanding access to information and legal processes for the victims’ families. The government also expressed displeasure over the maltreatment and xenophobic violence against Nigerians in South Africa.

Read more »

Kenya Issues Advisory Amidst South Africa Protests and XenophobiaThe Kenya High Commission in Pretoria has advised its citizens in South Africa to exercise caution, avoid protest areas, and carry valid identification due to recent demonstrations and reported incidents affecting foreign nationals. This follows a wave of xenophobic violence and reactions from African countries, including Nigeria's condemnation and offer to assist citizens wishing to return.

Read more »

20,000 Seafarers at Risk in Middle East Conflict ZoneThe UN estimates 20,000 seafarers face dangers from the Middle East war, including missile threats, supply shortages, and medical emergencies. The IMO is developing evacuation plans for approximately 800 ships and urging de-escalation to ensure safe navigation.

Read more »

Troops arrest gunrunner, raid IPOB hideouts in South-EastThe Nigerian Army says troops of Operation UDO KA have intensified operations in the South-East, apprehending a suspected gunrunner, foiling an ambush, and raiding a criminal hideout in Abia and Imo states.

Read more »