NANS Rejects N10,000 NDLEA Drug Test Fee for Nigerian Students

NANS has demanded that the NDLEA halt its N10,000 drug test fee for students, saying it places an unfair financial burden on learners already facing rising costs. The students body supports drug testing but insists the agency should not charge students for an exercise it initiated.

The National Association of Nigerian Students has rejected the proposed N10,000 charge for drug tests in tertiary institutions and called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to immediately halt its enforcement and collection.

The students body made the demand in a statement on Monday signed by its President, Akinteye Afeez. NANS said students should not bear the cost of the drug tests, describing the charge as unfair. It argued that the fee adds to the financial pressures already facing students, including rising tuition fees and the increasing cost of living.

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NANS Rejects N10,000 Drug Test Charge

The association said it was not opposed to drug testing, the promotion of drug-free institutions or genuine efforts to address substance abuse among students. It however rejected any attempt to transfer the financial burden of such exercises to Nigerian students.

In the statement, NANS said: While we are not opposed to drug testing, the promotion of drug-free institutions or any genuine effort aimed at addressing drug abuse among students, we stand fiercely opposed to any attempt to transfer the financial burden of such exercises to Nigerian students. The students body added that its opposition was stronger because the initiative is being driven by the Agency itself and students have not independently requested these tests.

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It said charging students for an exercise initiated by the agency is utterly unacceptable. NANS also criticised what it described as government agencies imposing additional charges on students under the guise of carrying out their responsibilities. It said it was disheartening to see government agencies turn students into business ventures, exploit them and impose additional financial burdens on Nigerian students. The association noted that the government has various interventions and policies aimed at making education accessible and improving students welfare.

Students Body Demands NDLEA Halt Collection

It said imposing further charges under the guise of drug testing was unacceptable in that context. NANS called on the NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.

), to immediately stop the enforcement and collection of the fee. It also urged him to review the fee collection, insisting the agency should not shift the financial burden of its initiative to students. The statement said: If the Agency must carry out its official responsibilities, it must do so without imposing any financial burden on Nigerian students.

Charging students for an exercise initiated by the Agency itself is utterly unacceptable, and we therefore demand that the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer immediately halt this practice. NANS maintained that the welfare of students should not be turned into a source of revenue for government agencies. It warned that it would not remain silent over what it described as financial exploitation of Nigerian students.

The association said: The welfare of Nigerian students must not become a revenue-generating venture for government agencies. We remain committed to supporting every initiative that advances the welfare, safety and development of Nigerian students. It added: However, we shall not fold our arms and watch students being subjected to avoidable financial exploitation. NANS vowed that it would resist attempts to exploit students financially.

NANS Insists Welfare Should Not Fund Tests

The students body said efforts to tackle substance abuse should not come at the expense of students welfare. It insisted that any agency carrying out official responsibilities must do so without passing the cost to Nigerian students. NANS reiterated that it supports every initiative that advances the welfare, safety and development of Nigerian students. It however said the promotion of drug-free institutions should not be funded through charges imposed on students who did not request the tests.

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The association described the proposed N10,000 fee as an additional financial burden on students already grappling with economic challenges. It said the charge came despite government interventions and policies aimed at making education accessible and improving students welfare. NANS said the welfare of students should remain a priority and not become a revenue-generating venture for government agencies. It called for a review of the fee collection and demanded an immediate halt to enforcement and collection.

The association maintained that students should not be made to pay for a drug test exercise initiated by the NDLEA. It said it would continue to oppose any arrangement that places additional financial demands on students. The statement was signed by NANS President Akinteye Afeez. The association said it would not remain silent while students are subjected to avoidable financial exploitation.

NANS said it remains committed to supporting initiatives that advance the welfare, safety and development of Nigerian students. It however insisted that such initiatives must not come at the expense of students welfare or be funded through charges imposed on them. The association called on the NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen.

Association Calls For Immediate Fee Review

Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd. ), to immediately halt the enforcement and collection of the N10,000 fee. It also demanded that the agency review the fee collection. NANS said the proposed charge is unfair, particularly as many students are already grappling with rising tuition fees and the increasing cost of living.

It said government agencies should not impose additional charges on students under the guise of carrying out their responsibilities. The students body said it was disheartening to see government agencies turn students into business ventures, exploit them and impose additional financial burdens on Nigerian students. It said the situation was unacceptable given existing government interventions and policies. NANS warned that it would resist attempts to exploit students financially.

It said efforts to tackle substance abuse should not come at the expense of students welfare and that the agency should not shift the financial burden of its initiative to students. The association said the welfare of Nigerian students must not become a revenue-generating venture for government agencies. It said it would not fold its arms and watch students being subjected to avoidable financial exploitation.

NANS maintained that if the NDLEA must carry out its official responsibilities, it must do so without imposing any financial burden on Nigerian students. It said charging students for an exercise initiated by the Agency itself is utterly unacceptable and demanded an immediate halt to the practice.