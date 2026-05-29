NANS Mobilises for Solidarity Rally Over Abduction of Students and Teachers in Oyo State

The National Association of Nigerian Students has mobilised for a solidarity rally in Oyo State over the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Akinteye Babatunde , has announced the mobilisation of all structures of the association and allied stakeholders for a solidarity and advocacy rally in Oyo State over the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

In an invitation issued to NANS structures nationwide, Akinteye described the continued captivity of the victims as heartbreaking and unacceptable, stressing that students across the country could no longer remain silent while innocent pupils and teachers remained in the hands of kidnappers. According to the letter, the solidarity movement is aimed at demanding urgent action from security agencies and relevant authorities towards securing the immediate release of the abducted students and teachers.

The NANS president said the rally would include visits to the affected schools and meetings with the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, and the Director of the Department of State Services in the state before embarking on a peaceful walk against insecurity in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Akinteye called on all NANS structures, student leaders, activists, stakeholders, and well-meaning Nigerians to join the movement in demanding justice and the safe rescue of the victims.

Gunmen had attacked Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele, and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Oriire Local Government Area, abducting seven teachers and 39 students. During the attack, a teacher identified as Michael Oyedokun was reportedly killed, while a two-year-old toddler, Christianah Akanbi, was among those kidnapped. The abduction has sparked widespread outrage and calls for action from the government and security agencies.

The National Association of Nigerian Students is leading the charge in demanding justice and the safe rescue of the victims. The solidarity movement is a critical step towards ensuring that the government and security agencies take urgent action to secure the release of the abducted students and teachers.

The rally is expected to be a major show of force for the National Association of Nigerian Students and its allies, and it will be a significant moment in the push for justice and the safe rescue of the victims. The abduction of the students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area has highlighted the need for increased security measures in schools and communities across the country.

The National Association of Nigerian Students is calling on the government and security agencies to take urgent action to address the security concerns and ensure the safe release of the abducted students and teachers. The solidarity movement is a critical step towards achieving this goal and ensuring that the government and security agencies take the necessary actions to address the security concerns and ensure the safe release of the victims.

The rally is expected to be a major show of force for the National Association of Nigerian Students and its allies, and it will be a significant moment in the push for justice and the safe rescue of the victims. The National Association of Nigerian Students is committed to ensuring that the government and security agencies take urgent action to address the security concerns and ensure the safe release of the abducted students and teachers





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National Association Of Nigerian Students Akinteye Babatunde Oriire Local Government Area Oyo State Abduction Students Teachers

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