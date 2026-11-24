The National Association of Nigerian Students in Lagos demands immediate government action against counterfeit products at the Trade Fair Complex, threatening peaceful protests if violations continue.

The National Association of Nigerian Students Joint Campus Council in Lagos State has issued a strict seven-working-day ultimatum to the Federal and Lagos State governments to halt the production, distribution, and repackaging of counterfeit and expired consumable goods at the Trade Fair Complex. Quadri Odewunmi, the association chairman, declared that failure to take concrete regulatory action will result in the mobilization of students across Lagos and neighboring states for a peaceful protest and occupation of the commercial hub.

The Mechanism of Product Repackaging

Odewunmi described the situation as an emerging public health emergency that requires urgent and decisive government intervention to protect consumers from hazardous goods. He detailed how specific business operators within the complex are actively involved in manufacturing fake beverages, adulterating consumable products, and counterfeiting essential medicines. The chairman further alleged that these operators remove expiry labels from expired products to deceive unsuspecting buyers, thereby creating a dangerous marketplace for vulnerable citizens.

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During a press conference held at the Yaba College of Technology on Tuesday, the NANS chairman emphasized that these activities constitute more than simple commercial malpractice. He warned that deliberately manufacturing fake beverages or removing expiry dates from spoiled goods is essentially gambling with human lives, creating a direct threat to the safety and well-being of the general public.

Stakeholder Positions and Regulatory Gaps

The National Association of Nigerian Students expressed deep concern that businesses suspected of these illicit practices continue to operate openly at the Trade Fair Complex despite previous enforcement operations conducted by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control. Quadri Odewunmi questioned the effectiveness of these regulatory interventions, stating that enforcement operations which do not produce lasting results cannot adequately protect the public from ongoing hazards.

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While acknowledging the efforts of NAFDAC and other regulatory agencies, the student association called for sustained enforcement and stronger institutional support to prevent a recurrence of these illegal activities. Odewunmi highlighted specific worries about the potential health consequences of counterfeit medicines, fake beverages, and adulterated consumables, although he cautioned against attributing specific illnesses to such products without concrete medical evidence.

Demands for Multi-Agency Task Force

As part of its formal demands, the association is calling for the immediate sealing of the Trade Fair Complex pending a comprehensive regulatory and security assessment by relevant authorities. They further demand the establishment of a robust multi-agency task force involving NAFDAC, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to ensure coordinated action.

The NANS JCC Lagos urges this task force to inspect warehouses, shops, production facilities, and storage spaces across the complex to identify illegal products and investigate their sources. They demand that owners, operators, and distributors found culpable be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law, specifically requesting that authorities treat these activities as potential acts of deliberate endangerment of human lives.

Real-World Impact and Future Protests

Quadri Odewunmi insisted that the planned protest would be peaceful and disciplined, explicitly warning against violence, destruction of property, or attacks on innocent traders. He also condemned reported attacks on NAFDAC officials during previous enforcement operations, urging security agencies to protect regulatory officers and allow them to carry out their duties without intimidation or hindrance.

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The students also called for the reopening of the complex only after a comprehensive screening exercise, the removal of dangerous products, and the introduction of monitoring mechanisms to prevent a recurrence of these issues. Odewunmi clarified that the association is not seeking to disrupt legitimate businesses or deprive innocent traders of their livelihoods, but rather to ensure that the complex complies with necessary safety and regulatory standards.

If the government fails to demonstrate concrete action within the seven-day ultimatum, the association plans to relocate its Lagos State secretariat to the Trade Fair Complex and mobilize students for a sustained citizens' protest. Odewunmi concluded that their position is strictly focused on ending the sale of dangerous goods and ensuring that all business operators are held accountable for their actions within the commercial space.