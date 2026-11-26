The National Association of Nigerian Students praises Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo for establishing the National Passport Manufacturing Centre and streamlining passport services.

The National Association of Nigeria n Students has publicly commended the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for the establishment of the National Passport Manufacturing Centre. This new facility marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's sovereignty and national history. The students' union highlighted that the initiative will enable the country to produce its own passports domestically.

Groundbreaking Ceremony Highlights Sovereignty

The National Association of Nigerian Students described the recent groundbreaking ceremony for the National Passport Manufacturing Centre as a historic event. The association stated that this development represents a significant step in the country's history. Producing passports within Nigeria allows the nation to take ownership of a document that represents its identity as a sovereign state.

Also read Obasanjo-Hails-Former-AGF’s Role-in-Justice-Sector-Reforms, International-Arbitration

Afeez Akinteye, the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, signed a statement on Wednesday to convey this praise. The statement emphasized that Nigeria will produce its own passports for the first time since gaining independence more than six decades ago. This achievement places the manufacturing of a key national identity document under local control for the first time in the nation's history.

Reforms Ease Passport Application Process

In addition to the manufacturing centre, the National Association of Nigerian Students praised Tunji-Ojo for implementing reforms within the Ministry of Interior. These reforms specifically targeted the Nigerian passport application and renewal processes. The association noted that these changes have significantly eased the difficulties that Nigerians previously encountered when obtaining or renewing international passports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement from the students' body highlighted that Nigerian students studying abroad have also benefited from these procedural improvements. For years, citizens had to contend with unnecessary delays, bottlenecks, and difficulties in securing their travel documents. The National Association of Nigerian Students acknowledged that these obstacles have been largely removed under the current administration.

Transforming Status Quo in Less Than Four Years

According to the official statement, the Minister of Interior changed the status quo of passport services in less than four years. The process is now described as seamless, replacing the previous era of frustration and inefficiency. Akinteye Afeez, speaking on behalf of the union, stated that the Minister has transformed a previously cumbersome system into an efficient service.

The National Association of Nigerian Students emphasized that every policy and initiative that expands opportunities and strengthens the nation deserves recognition. The students' body noted that these reforms have added value to the lives of millions of Nigerians. The union attributed this positive change to the effective leadership provided by the Minister of Interior.

Recognition of Worthy Public Service

The National Association of Nigerian Students described the Minister of Interior as a worthy public servant. The union expressed deep appreciation for his efforts in putting the passport manufacturing centre in place. This commendation follows the successful implementation of broader reforms within the Ministry of Interior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement further commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing the Minister to the position. The students' body believed that this appointment has resulted in tangible benefits for the citizenry. The union concluded that the reforms and the new manufacturing facility represent a new era of efficiency and national pride for Nigeria.