NANS Calls for Statewide Solidarity Rally to Demand Release of Kidnapped Students and Teachers in Oyo

The National Association of Nigerian Students urges a coordinated protest and meetings with security officials after gunmen abducted 39 pupils and seven teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, calling for immediate rescue and justice.

The National Association of Nigerian Students ( NANS ) has called for a coordinated solidarity and advocacy rally across Oyo State in response to the recent kidnapping of schoolchildren and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area.

In a message sent to NANS chapters and allied student groups on Friday, President Akinteye Babatude warned that the prolonged detention of the victims is both disturbing and unacceptable. He emphasized that Nigerian students can no longer remain silent while innocent pupils and educators are held hostage by armed kidnappers. The rally is intended to pressure security agencies and relevant authorities to intensify rescue operations and secure the immediate release of those taken.

According to the president, the planned movement will include a series of visits to the schools directly affected by the attack. Participants will travel to Community High School/Grammar School in Ahoro‑Esiele, L.A. Primary School in Ahoro‑Esiele, and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School, all situated within the community that suffered the assault.

After these visits, NANS representatives will meet with the Oyo State Commissioner of Police and the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) to present their demands and seek concrete action. The agenda culminates in a peaceful protest march through Ibadan, the state capital, aimed at drawing public attention to the growing insecurity and demanding swift justice for the abducted students and teachers.

In his appeal, Akinteye urged all NANS chapters, student leaders, activists, stakeholders, and the broader Nigerian public to join the solidarity movement and demand the safe return of the captives. He highlighted that the kidnapping took place two weeks ago, when gunmen stormed Community High School, Ahoro‑Esiele, and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School, seizing 39 students and seven teachers.

The attack also claimed the life of a teacher identified as Michael Oyedokun, and among the abducted was a two‑year‑old child, Christianah Akanbi. Akinteye stressed that silence is no longer an option and called for decisive, immediate action to end the crisis. The rally seeks to amplify the voices of victims, pressure security forces to act, and demonstrate the unity of Nigeria's student community in confronting the scourge of kidnapping and insecurity.

The incident has drawn condemnation from civil society organisations, which describe the episode as a gruesome and inhumane attack on vulnerable children and educators. They note that despite the passage of twelve days, the abductees remain in captivity, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated security interventions{... }. The mobilisation effort reflects a broader trend of student activism in Nigeria, where youth groups have increasingly taken the lead in calling for accountability and reforms in the security sector. By organising visits





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