NANS backs NYSC qualification verification for Niger university graduates

NANS supports verifying academic qualifications from Niger universities for NYSC mobilization, urging adherence to established procedures and diplomatic channels.

The National Association of Nigeria n Students has publicly endorsed the Nigeria n government's recent decision to verify the authenticity of academic qualifications. This verification applies specifically to graduates from certain universities located in the Republic of Niger. The endorsement determines whether these individuals are eligible for mobilisation into the National Youth Service Corps scheme. This stance was articulated during a press conference held over the weekend by the national president of the association.

Guiding Principles for Fairness and Accountability

Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, the national president of NANS, emphasized that justice, fairness, quality assurance, and accountability must remain the guiding principles in resolving this controversy. The controversy centers on the non-mobilisation of some graduates from universities in the Republic of Niger for the NYSC scheme. Afeez stressed that Nigerian authorities must strictly adhere to established verification procedures. Furthermore, they must rely on the list of institutions officially recognized by the relevant quality assurance authorities in the Republic of Niger.

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Diplomatic Channels and Institutional Clarification

The association advised students and proprietors of institutions whose names are missing from the approved list to seek clarification through established legal and diplomatic channels. This advice applies to the relevant authorities in the Republic of Niger. Additionally, NANS cautioned against dragging the name of Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, founder of Maryam Abacha American University of Niger, into the controversy. They stated there must be credible evidence linking him to the specific regulatory decisions taken by the relevant education authorities.

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Nigeria-Niger Cooperation and Student Advisories

NANS acknowledged the importance of the Nigeria-Niger Joint Commission for Cooperation as an established platform for dialogue. This platform is crucial for resolving issues affecting both countries. The association also advised Nigerians intending to study in the Republic of Niger to consult the Federal Ministry of Education. This consultation should occur before accepting admission offers or paying tuition fees. The goal is to verify the recognition status of preferred institutions and understand requirements for qualification recognition and NYSC eligibility.

Commitment to Legal Standards and Rights

Finally, NANS called on Nigerian and Nigerien authorities to provide timely and accurate information. They must ensure that established procedures are followed in addressing the concerns of affected graduates. The association reaffirmed its commitment to defending the rights of Nigerian students. However, they stressed that they would not support the use of student activism to protect any violation of the law or established quality assurance standards.