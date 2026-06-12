NANS and Take It Back Movement Clash Over Abduction Protest in Oyo

In a town hall meeting in Ibadan, NANS and Take It Back Movement exchanged accusations over a protest regarding the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State, revealing deep divisions on how to address insecurity.

The National Association of Nigeria Students ( NANS ) and the Take It Back Movement Nigeria engaged in a heated exchange during a town hall meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State , over the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

The event, organized by News Central under the theme 'Oyo At A Crossroads: Security, Safety and The Future,' took place at the Ibadan Civic Centre, Agodi. Both groups gave conflicting accounts of a protest that occurred earlier, where they clashed around Bodija in Ibadan North Local Government Area. The protest was in response to the coordinated attack on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School, and L.A.

Primary School, Esiele, on May 15, 2026, during which many students and teachers were kidnapped. Damilare Olayemi, the state Assistant General Secretary of NANS Joint Campus Council, accused civil society organizations of consistently criticizing the student body on national issues. He claimed that during the protest, Take It Back Movement blocked the road while NANS members were heading to Oriire to support the abducted victims.

According to Olayemi, NANS had about 30 vehicles and asked the movement to allow them passage, but the protesters started throwing stones, leading to retaliation. He denied allegations that the government hired them to disrupt the protest, stating that they had gone to the Governor's Office to protest alongside the Nigeria Labour Congress, Nigeria Union of Teachers, and other unions.

He noted that the governor advised against further protests, arguing that kidnappers could exploit them to prolong the captivity of the abductees. Olayemi stressed that NANS supports government efforts but expects more action, and he condemned the movement for tarnishing the association's reputation. Femi Adeyeye, a representative of Take It Back Movement, countered that they were conducting a peaceful protest when NANS members approached them in large numbers.

He claimed that the student body was not in Ibadan before the protest began, suggesting they were mobilized by the government to counter the demonstration. Adeyeye dismissed the allegation that his group blocked the road, pointing out that video evidence shows the movement had fewer participants. He argued that governments often use divide-and-rule tactics to suppress dissent, and that the clash occurred because his group refused to retreat.

Adeyeye emphasized that insecurity in Nigeria is a political issue, stemming from long-neglected problems, and that citizens should hold elected officials accountable. He stated that the only solution he has is to speak out, and if the government cannot solve the kidnapping crisis, it should resign. He called for continued advocacy and warned against accusations of politicizing the issue, as insecurity is inherently political.

The town hall meeting highlighted the deep divisions within the civil society regarding the handling of security challenges in Oyo State. While NANS expressed confidence in the government's efforts and urged patience, Take It Back Movement insisted on more aggressive protests to demand immediate action. The conflicting narratives underscore the tension between different stakeholders in the fight against insecurity, with both sides accusing each other of undermining the cause.

The abduction of schoolchildren has become a recurring tragedy in Nigeria, and the lack of consensus on how to address it further complicates the path to safety. As the state government continues to grapple with the crisis, the voices of both NANS and the movement reflect the frustration and urgency felt by many citizens. The event concluded with calls for unity and more effective strategies, but the fundamental disagreements remained unresolved





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NANS Take It Back Movement Kidnapping Oyo State Protest

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