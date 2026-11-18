ADC's Naja'atu Mohammed likens the Federal High Court's sacking of the party leadership and 2027 election ban to the 1993 presidential election annulment, citing judicial interference.

Naja'atu Mohammed, a senior member of the presidential campaign council for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has drawn a direct parallel between the recent Federal High Court judgment barring the party from the 2027 general elections and the infamous annulment of the 1993 presidential poll. Appearing on Arise News Television's Prime Time show on Tuesday evening, the septuagenarian politician argued that the judiciary and electoral bodies are systematically truncating democracy in Nigeria. She identified judges and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the primary impediments to free and fair electoral processes in the country.

ADC Leadership Sacked by Federal High Court

The African Democratic Congress faces a significant legal setback after the Federal High Court in Abuja issued a ruling on 5 November that sacked the party's leadership under former Senate President David Mark. The court judgment explicitly cancelled all of the ADC's nominations for various elective positions in the upcoming general elections, including the presidential ticket previously held by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. This legal development effectively removes the party from the ballot for the 2027 elections, marking a catastrophic blow to its political prospects.

Also read ADC Files 17 Grounds to Overturn Federal High Court Ruling on Party Leadership

The suit challenging the current party leadership was instituted by Mr. Gombe, the former ADC Deputy National Chairman for the North-East region. He argued that the process through which David Mark and other members assumed control of the party was illegal. Mr. Gombe specifically targeted the Mark-led Caretaker Committee, which conducted the party's presidential primary and produced Atiku Abubakar as its flag bearer. Judge Peter Lifu ruled that this committee and its subsequent leadership claims were not valid, thereby nullifying the party's current structure.

Mohammed Critiques Judiciary and Electoral Body

During her television appearance, Naja'atu Mohammed directed sharp criticism at the Nigerian judiciary and the electoral commission, describing them as a "Bermuda Triangle" that consistently destroys democratic processes. She asserted that judges have historically placed themselves on the shelves for sale, becoming the highest bidders in political disputes. According to Ms. Mohammed, this corruption within the judiciary is the root cause of many democratic failures, including the events of June 12, 1993, and the recent ADC ruling. She also blamed irresponsible political elites who treat politics as a do-or-die affair, further destabilizing the democratic fabric.

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The politician emphasized that the judiciary serves as the final arbiter in Nigeria, making its integrity paramount. She argued that when judges are compromised, the entire democratic structure collapses. By linking the current ADC crisis to past electoral injustices, Ms. Mohammed highlighted a pattern of institutional failure that she believes has hindered Nigeria's democratic consolidation. Her comments reflect a deep-seated frustration among certain political factions regarding the role of the courts in party disputes.

Historical Parallels to the 1993 Election Annulment

Naja'atu Mohammed's comparison to the 1993 election is rooted in specific historical events involving the judiciary and military intervention. On 12 June 1993, Nigeria held what many consider its freest and fairest election, which Moshood Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) won. However, before the results could be fully announced and validated, Military Head of State Ibrahim Babangida suspended the elections. This decision was heavily influenced by legal maneuvers, including a midnight injunction issued by Justice Bassey Ikpeme of the FCT High Court on 10 June 1993. The injunction ordered the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to suspend the poll, following a suit filed by Arthur Nzeribe and the Association of Better Nigeria (ABN).

Despite counter-orders from high courts in Lagos, Ibadan, and Benin directing the NEC to proceed with the vote, the military government used the legal injunctions as justification to annul the election. Ms. Mohammed noted that the role of the judiciary in truncating the 1993 democratic process is similar to its role in the recent ADC case. She suggested that irresponsible judges and political elites are the common denominators in both historical episodes. Her argument implies that the current legal challenges to political parties are not isolated incidents but part of a recurring pattern of judicial interference.

Long-Term Implications for Nigerian Politics

The Federal High Court's decision to disqualify the African Democratic Congress from the 2027 elections has significant implications for the political landscape. The ruling removes a potential challenger in the presidential race and concentrates power among other major parties. For former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the decision means he cannot run under the ADC banner, forcing him to seek alternative platforms or legal recourse. The case also raises questions about the stability of political party leadership and the finality of internal party processes.

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Naja'atu Mohammed's public commentary serves as a strong condemnation of the current judicial approach to electoral disputes. By likening the ADC case to the 1993 annulment, she is attempting to mobilize public opinion against what she perceives as judicial overreach. The comparison invites scrutiny of how the courts handle party leadership disputes and whether such interventions serve the interests of democracy. The outcome of this legal battle may set a precedent for how similar disputes are resolved in future elections.

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, the tension between political parties and the judiciary is likely to intensify. The ADC's situation highlights the vulnerabilities of political organizations when their leadership is legally contested. Ms. Mohammed's remarks underscore the need for institutional reforms to ensure that the judiciary and electoral bodies operate independently and without corruption. The debate over the legitimacy of the ADC's leadership and its right to participate in the 2027 elections remains unresolved, leaving many questions about the future of the party and Nigerian democracy in general.