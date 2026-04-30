Naira Sustains Appreciation Against Dollar Ahead of Workers' Day Holiday

The Nigerian Naira continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the official foreign exchange market on April 30th, 2026, reaching N1,374.94 per dollar. While the black market rate remained stable, the official market's gains signal a positive trend. However, foreign reserves continue to decline.

The Nigeria n Naira continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market on Thursday, April 30th, 2026, demonstrating sustained appreciation in the lead-up to the upcoming May 1st Workers' Day public holiday.

Data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) indicated a strengthening of the Naira to N1,374.94 per dollar, a notable improvement from the N1,379.46 recorded during the previous trading session on Wednesday. This daily shift represents a significant gain of N4.5 for the Naira against the dollar within the official foreign exchange market. This marks the second consecutive day of gains for the Nigerian currency this week, signaling a potentially emerging trend of stability and recovery.

The consistent appreciation, even amidst fluctuating global economic conditions, is being closely monitored by financial analysts and stakeholders within the Nigerian economy. The CBN's interventions and policy adjustments are widely believed to be contributing factors to this positive movement, alongside increased confidence in the Nigerian economic outlook. The parallel or black market, however, presented a different picture.

The exchange rate at the black market remained unchanged on Thursday, holding steady at N1,395 per dollar – the same rate observed on Wednesday. This divergence between the official and unofficial exchange rates continues to be a point of concern for regulators, as it can indicate underlying issues with foreign exchange accessibility and potential illicit financial flows. While the official market shows improvement, the black market's stability at a higher rate suggests continued demand for dollars outside of official channels.

This disparity highlights the complexities of managing foreign exchange in a developing economy like Nigeria, where multiple factors influence currency valuation. The CBN is actively working to narrow the gap between the official and parallel market rates through various measures, including increased dollar supply and stricter regulations on unauthorized foreign exchange transactions. The effectiveness of these measures will be crucial in sustaining the Naira's appreciation and fostering greater transparency in the foreign exchange market.

Despite the Naira's positive performance, the nation's foreign reserves experienced a further decline, dropping to $48.37 billion as of April 29th, 2026, according to the CBN's latest data. This decrease in reserves raises questions about the sustainability of the CBN's interventions in the foreign exchange market and its ability to maintain the current level of support for the Naira. While the reserves remain substantial, the ongoing depletion necessitates careful management and exploration of alternative strategies to bolster foreign exchange earnings.

The Nigerian government's declaration of Monday, May 1st, as a public holiday to commemorate Workers' Day is expected to have a temporary impact on trading activity, potentially leading to reduced volumes in the foreign exchange market. However, the underlying trend of Naira appreciation, if sustained, could provide a positive signal to investors and contribute to broader economic stability.

The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the Naira's recent gains are a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a more sustained recovery. Monitoring the CBN's policies, global economic conditions, and domestic economic indicators will be essential for understanding the future trajectory of the Naira





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