NAICOM Grants First Operational Licence to Nigeria's Partnering Insurtech Company

Nigeria's National Insurance Commission has issued an operational licence to CBI Partnering Insurtech Ltd, marking the first time a tech‑driven insurance partnership operates under full regulatory approval in the country. The move, part of a broader industry overhaul under the 2025 Reform Act, underscores the commission's commitment to innovation while safeguarding consumer protection and market integrity.

The National Insurance Commission ( NAICOM ) has awarded an operational licence to CBI Partnering Insurtech Ltd, a development that positions the company as the first fully licensed partnering insurtech entity in Nigeria .

This milestone arrives as the country's insurance sector undergoes a significant transformation under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025 and nascent specialised regulatory guidelines crafted specifically for insurance technology firms. The licence was formally conferred during a handover ceremony in which NAICOM reiterated its focus on marrying innovation with stringent consumer protection and market integrity. The commission's action signals a broader commitment to creating a conducive environment for technology-driven insurance solutions while maintaining robust oversight to safeguard policyholders.

During the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Finance and Administration Mr. Ekerete Ola Gam‑Ikon highlighted the strategic importance of the licence in aligning Nigeria's insurance market with international best practices. He noted that the regulatory framework introduced alongside the Reform Act-particularly the insurtech guidelines-serves to calibrate growth with compliance.

By granting operational status to CBI Partnering Insurtech Ltd, NAICOM demonstrated its resolve to nurture an ecosystem where tech firms can not only experiment with new products and delivery methods but also operate under clear and enforceable governance standards. These standards oblige firms to uphold transparency, ethical conduct, and rigorous consumer safeguards at every stage of service provision. The licensing event also underscored Nigeria's expanding recognition as a hub for digital insurance innovation.

As part of its strategy, NAICOM emphasized the role of digital platforms, data analytics, and strategic partnerships in broadening access to insurance across underserved segments. According to the commission, enabling technology‑driven business models is pivotal in driving penetration and efficiency, which in turn supports long‑term sectoral growth.

NAICOM's approval of CBI Partnering Insurtech Ltd is thus framed as both a catalyst for inclusive coverage and a benchmark for regulatory accountability, ensuring that emerging operators meet the same high standards expected of traditional insurers. Suleiman Olalekan Ajani, Managing Director of CBI Partnering Insurtech Ltd, expressed deep appreciation for NAICOM's rigorous licensing process and the clear regulatory guidance it provided.

He reiterated the company's commitment to leveraging its new licence to create an ecosystem of strategic partnerships that deliver customer‑centric, technology‑led insurance solutions. Ajani emphasized that the licence will enable the firm to scale its operations in a manner that prioritises consumer trust, transparency, and protection. By positioning itself at the intersection of innovation and regulatory caution, CBI Partnering Insurtech Ltd seeks to model how technology can expand coverage without compromising ethical and compliance standards.

The broader regulatory context ties closely to NAICOM's objectives of modernising the insurance industry and fostering an environment where technology can thrive under a structured governance regime. The commission's precedent in licensing CBI Partnering Insurtech Ltd may pave the way for additional insurtech entrants to follow suit. As the sector evolves, stakeholders will watch closely how this partnership model balances rapid technological deployment with the statutory imperatives of safeguarding consumer interests and maintaining market stability





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