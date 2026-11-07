NAHCON warns against fake social media accounts, threatens legal action

NAHCON has warned the public against unauthorised social media accounts using its name and logo, threatening administrative and legal action against operators.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria ( NAHCON) has threatened administrative and legal action against individuals and administrators operating unauthorised social media accounts using its name, logo, and institutional identity.

The Commission warned such operators to immediately stop misrepresenting it, using its identity without approval, or publishing misleading and potentially harmful content in its name. NAHCON issued the warning in a public disclaimer on Saturday, expressing concern over unauthorised Facebook pages, groups, and other social media accounts circulating information and publications without its approval.

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NAHCON Identifies Official Communication Channels

In the disclaimer, signed by its Head of Information and Publications Division, Shafii Sani Mohammed, the Commission said some individuals and groups were using its identity to create a false impression of official affiliation. It stated categorically that it neither owned, operated, endorsed, nor authorised any social media page, group or account outside its recognised official communication platforms. The Commission identified its recognised communication channels on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts, as well as its YouTube channel.

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It urged members of the public to obtain information about its activities, particularly Hajj and Umrah operations, exclusively from these verified platforms. The Commission also advised Nigerians to disregard announcements, publications and claims circulated through unauthorised pages and groups. NAHCON cautioned Nigerians against sharing or amplifying unverified information that could mislead the public or undermine the Commission's reputation.

It also called on members of the public to report suspicious pages, groups and accounts using NAHCON's name, logo or identity without authorisation. The Commission reiterated its commitment to protecting its institutional identity and reputation, urging Nigerians to rely on its recognised communication channels for accurate and verified information. It reaffirmed the importance of relying on its official communication channels for accurate, authentic and verified information concerning Hajj and Umrah activities.

Commission Threatens Action Against Impersonators

NAHCON said it reserved the right to take appropriate administrative and legal measures to protect its identity, reputation and institutional interests. The warning comes as the Commission seeks to curb the spread of misinformation and ensure that the public receives only genuine information from its official platforms.