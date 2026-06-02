NAHCON Outlines Return Airlift Plans for 2026 Hajj Pilgrims Amid Improved Coordination

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has detailed the return phase of the 2026 Hajj operation, with flights commencing on June 3. Pilgrims are urged to comply with baggage limits as the commission, under new leadership, aims for a smooth process.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria ( NAHCON ) has announced detailed plans for the return airlift of Nigeria n pilgrims following the completion of the 2026 Hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia.

The commission confirmed that Max Air will commence the return operation on June 3, starting with pilgrims from Nasarawa State. Flynas and Air Peace are scheduled to begin on June 4 with pilgrims from Ogun and Oyo states, respectively. This phased approach aims to ensure an orderly and efficient process as thousands of pilgrims prepare to return home. During a media briefing in Makkah, Habib Bello, Head of Aviation Operations at NAHCON, outlined the logistical arrangements.

He explained that flight schedules are determined by the airlines and approved by Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), which allocates operational slots to all participating carriers. Bello urged pilgrims to strictly adhere to baggage limits: two checked bags of 23 kilograms each and one hand luggage of 8 kilograms. Non-compliance, he warned, could lead to delays, boarding disruptions, or removal from the flight manifest.

Pilgrims were also advised to notify officials at least 48 hours before departure to facilitate passport release, luggage processing, and transportation logistics. The Head of the Makkah Passport Committee, Abdurrahman Mohammed, confirmed that the commission had successfully concluded the first phase of the 2026 Hajj operation and had begun processing travel documents for returning pilgrims. He explained that pilgrims' passports are kept in safe custody throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia to prevent loss, damage, and cases of abscondment.

This careful handling has been part of broader efforts to improve service delivery. NAHCON's Chairman, Ismail Yusuf, who assumed office at a critical stage following the voluntary resignation of his predecessor, has been praised for his hands-on leadership. Yusuf took charge just before major Hajj activities commenced, yet many pilgrims and officials credit his intervention for enhancing the overall coordination of services for Nigerian pilgrims.

The chairman closely monitored feeding arrangements, accommodation facilities, and welfare services in Makkah and Madinah, ensuring that complaints were addressed promptly. Several pilgrims who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES from Makkah commended the chairman's responsiveness. One pilgrim from Kaduna State remarked, "He was visible and attentive to issues affecting pilgrims. Whenever complaints emerged, there was a clear effort by the commission to investigate and provide solutions.

" Another pilgrim from Lagos State described the commission's response to welfare concerns as "encouraging," noting that affected pilgrims received timely attention. Observers also highlighted Yusuf's firm stance against erring private tour operators. During the Hajj exercise, NAHCON cautioned operators accused of transporting more pilgrims than officially approved numbers, warning that sanctions would be imposed on any violators. The 2026 Hajj exercise witnessed increased scrutiny of service delivery following concerns raised by some pilgrims over accommodation, transportation, and feeding arrangements.

With the return airlift set to commence, many stakeholders remain optimistic that the exercise will proceed smoothly, given the coordination already established between NAHCON, airlines, and Saudi authorities. The commission's proactive approach, combined with the chairman's leadership, has set a positive tone for the conclusion of this year's pilgrimage





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