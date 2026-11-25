NAHCON gives unsuccessful 2027 Hajj Saver subscribers two options. They can withdraw funds or retain savings for priority 2028 slots. Saudi Arabia increased Nigeria's quota to 60,000.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, known as NAHCON, has officially announced new guidelines for subscribers of the 2027 Hajj Savings Scheme who did not secure pilgrimage slots. The commission provided these individuals with two distinct pathways to manage their accumulated funds. Subscribers may either withdraw their money or keep it in the scheme to gain priority for the 2028 Hajj season.

NAHCON Clarifies Allocation Mechanism

The commission stressed that the Hajj Savings Scheme is designed for gradual financial preparation. Subscribers earn investment returns on their contributions over time. However, NAHCON clarified that completing full payment does not guarantee an automatic slot for a specific season. This clarification aims to manage expectations among the large number of intending pilgrims.

Also read NAHCON Assures 2027 Hajj Applicants of Priority for 2028 Slots Amid Quota Constraints

Global Slot Reduction Causes Backlog

The primary reason for the current shortage of slots is a global reduction imposed by Saudi Arabian authorities. This restriction is due to space constraints at holy sites in Saudi Arabia. Nigeria, like other nations, is affected by these international limits. The result is a significant backlog of intending pilgrims across all registration channels.

Priority Status for 2028 Pilgrimage

NAHCON management assured those who met the 2027 payment requirements but failed to get a slot that they will receive priority for 2028. This priority is subject to approved quotas and regulatory requirements. The commission expressed appreciation for the patience and sacrifices of Nigerian Muslims seeking this religious obligation.

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Withdrawal or Retention Options for Funds

Subscribers can approach their partner banks to initiate withdrawals according to established procedures. Alternatively, they can retain their savings to earn investment returns. These returns may help offset future Hajj fares. The commission advises those targeting 2028 to complete savings by the end of the 2027 Hajj for timely registration.

Saudi Arabia Increases Nigeria's Quota

Saudi Arabia approved an additional 10,000 slots for Nigeria on October 1. This increased the country's 2027 quota from 50,000 to 60,000 pilgrims. Despite this increase, some Nigerian intending pilgrims who made payments were still unable to secure slots due to the limited allocation relative to demand.

NAHCON Develops National Database

To improve planning and address backlogs, NAHCON is developing a National Hajj Database. This project involves collaboration with State Muslim Pilgrims' Welfare Boards, Agencies, and Commissions. Partner banks and other stakeholders will also contribute to this digital infrastructure. The goal is to strengthen allocation management and ensure transparency. The commission reaffirmed its commitment to equitable slot distribution and pilgrim welfare. Citizens are advised to seek guidance through official channels and designated partner banks.