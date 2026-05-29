NAHCON Investigates Caterers and Tour Operators Over Hajj Food Safety Violations

NAHCON launches probes into caterers and tour operators after Saudi authorities reject meals for Nigerian pilgrims due to poor handling. Chairman Ismail Yusuf orders investigations into contract awards and over-registration of pilgrims.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria ( NAHCON ) has launched investigations into catering companies and tour operators involved in the 2026 Hajj exercise following reports of food safety violations and exploitation of pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

The commission disclosed this after Saudi health authorities rejected dinner meals served to Nigerian pilgrims on Tuesday night, citing poor handling and packaging standards. In a statement issued by its management, NAHCON said the Saudi authorities have been enforcing strict food safety regulations to protect pilgrims, especially amid harsh weather conditions during the Hajj season. The affected meals from the dinner service of May 27 failed routine health inspections and were immediately withdrawn in collaboration with NAHCON officials.

Alternative light refreshments were quickly arranged by the service support company to mitigate the impact on affected pilgrims. Members of the NAHCON board visited various state officials and pilgrims' camps to explain the situation and reassure pilgrims of ongoing efforts to safeguard their welfare. NAHCON Chairman, Ismail Yusuf, directed the commission's Security Committee to investigate the caterers involved as well as officials linked to the contract awards.

This move signals growing concern over the quality of services provided to Nigerian pilgrims during this year's Hajj operations. Additionally, the chairman ordered a separate investigation into tour operators accused of bringing more pilgrims to Saudi Arabia than officially registered with the commission. Despite the incident, NAHCON appealed for calm and thanked pilgrims for their patience and understanding. The commission reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of all Nigerian pilgrims throughout the Hajj exercise.

The statement emphasized that Saudi health authorities continue to enforce strict food safety standards to ensure the well-being of all pilgrims. NAHCON appreciated the understanding of the pilgrims and reassured them of its continued commitment to their welfare. The investigations are expected to uncover any lapses and hold responsible parties accountable. This incident highlights the challenges faced in managing large-scale religious pilgrimages and the importance of adhering to international health and safety standards.

The commission has pledged to take necessary actions to prevent recurrence and improve service delivery. Pilgrims interviewed expressed mixed reactions, with some praising the quick response and others demanding stricter oversight of contractors. The development comes amid broader efforts to enhance the Hajj experience for Nigerians, including better accommodation, transportation, and healthcare services. NAHCON has faced criticism in the past over logistical issues, and this incident tests its capacity to ensure compliance.

The commission vows to maintain transparency in the investigations and implement recommendations to strengthen future operations





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NAHCON Hajj Food Safety Investigation Pilgrims

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Government Investigates Children's Day Incident at Edo StadiumEdo State government has launched an investigation into the collapse of students during the May 27 Children's Day celebration at Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. Authorities attribute the incident to unruly behavior by some children, leading to a stampode where a bouncer used tear gas to disperse the crowd, resulting in minor injuries. The Deputy Governor provided first aid, and injured children were treated at a specialist hospital and released. The government condemns misleading social media narratives and emphasizes its commitment to child safety.

Read more »

NAHCON Orders Refunds for Pilgrims After Meal Service Incident in Saudi ArabiaThe National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has ordered refunds for pilgrims affected by a meal service incident during the 2026 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia. The commission rejected some food supplied to Nigerian pilgrims for failing to meet approved health and packaging standards. Saudi health authorities are enforcing strict food safety regulations, especially due to prevailing weather conditions. NAHCON's chairman directed investigations into the caterers and tour operators involved, with warnings of sanctions including license withdrawal for any guilty parties.

Read more »

NAHCON Chairman Rejects Substandard Meals for Nigerian Pilgrims in Saudi ArabiaThe chairman of Nigeria's National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Ismail Abba Yusuf, has expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of meals served to Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and rejected violations of health and packaging regulations. The incident involved dinner meals on May 27, 2026, that failed to meet required standards. NAHCON collaborated with Saudi officials to reject the meals, provided alternative refreshments, and launched investigations into the caterers and tour operators involved, with potential sanctions including license withdrawal. Refunds are being arranged for affected pilgrims.

Read more »

NAHCON to begin return airlift of pilgrims June 5 — OfficialNAHCON announces the return airlift of Nigerian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia will commence on June 5, ensuring a smooth and safe journey home.

Read more »