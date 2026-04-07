Nafiu Bala: The Gombe Politician Challenging the Status Quo and Making Waves

This article explores the political career and ambitions of Nafiu Bala, a prominent politician from Gombe State, who is currently embroiled in the leadership crisis of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The article examines Bala's role in the internal conflicts of the ADC, his past political affiliations, his efforts to contest elections, and his potential to influence the political landscape.

The political landscape witnessed a dramatic turn as Nafiu Bala , a prominent Gombe -born politician, emerges as a key figure in the leadership crisis of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ). The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) derecognized the two factions of the ADC , led by David Mark and Nafiu Bala , on April 1st, a move that initially raised eyebrows due to its timing on April Fools’ Day.

However, INEC clarified its decision, citing a court of appeal judgment related to the ADC. This development has thrust Bala into the spotlight, making him a central player in the ongoing power struggle within the party. Bala's faction disputes the INEC's interpretation and accuses the electoral body of external influences, underscoring the deep divisions within the ADC.\At the heart of the ADC’s leadership turmoil is Bala, who has vehemently opposed the Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC). Following the unveiling of the Mark-led leadership, Bala openly challenged their legitimacy, holding a press conference in Abuja where he accused the Mark faction of unlawfully seizing control of the party and violating its constitution. He disputed claims of his resignation, calling such documents false and malicious. Bala escalated the conflict by taking legal action, filing a suit in the Federal High Court in Abuja to prevent the Mark-led executives from acting as party leaders and to secure his own recognition as the acting national chairman. His legal battle culminated in a court of appeal ruling on March 12, 2026, which dismissed Mark's appeal, effectively maintaining the status quo and prolonging the leadership dispute.\Beyond his involvement in the ADC crisis, Bala has a history in Nigerian politics. Born on June 6, 1986, in Gombe State, he began his political career with the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP), serving as its national secretary. He later moved to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), intending to run for the Gombe North senatorial district in 2023. In March 2022, he switched to the ADC and subsequently ran for Governor of Gombe State. His affidavit in support of his personal particulars submitted to INEC for the 2023 governorship election was published on July 25, 2022. He received his certificate of return as the ADC governorship candidate in Gombe in August 2022. Though he lost the election to Inuwa Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bala contested the victory, demonstrating his commitment to the political arena. This background reveals a determined politician with a history of challenging the status quo and a clear ambition for higher office, suggesting his influence could extend beyond the ADC leadership crisis. His activities hint at potential presidential ambitions, indicating a wider scope to his political trajectory





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