Hannatu Musawa announces NAFEST 2026 in Enugu State from November 21 to 28, targeting national cohesion and economic growth in the creative sector.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa declared that Nigeria's cultural diversity serves as a vital catalyst for national unity, social cohesion, and economic expansion. This announcement accompanies the official launch of the 2026 National Festival of Arts and Culture, which will take place in Enugu State from November 21 to 28. The festival aims to showcase the nation's heritage while projecting a positive global image of Nigerian hospitality and inclusiveness.

Strategic Return of National Festival of Arts and Culture

The 2026 event marks a significant restoration of the annual gathering after a deliberate pause in the previous year. Nneka Anibeze, special adviser to the minister on media, released the official statement confirming the schedule. The decision to resume the festival reflects a strategic shift toward leveraging cultural assets for national development. Organizers emphasize that the event is designed to bring Nigerians together to celebrate shared heritage and strengthen social bonds across diverse ethnic lines.

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Reasons for 2025 Postponement and Security Context

The decision to delay the 2025 edition was driven by a need to demonstrate empathy and solidarity with communities affected by insecurity. Minister Hannatu Musawa explained that pausing the celebration was a responsible choice during a period when many citizens were grieving. The leadership prioritized respect for those impacted by instability over proceeding with festive activities. This hiatus allowed the government to address security concerns before resuming large-scale public gatherings.

Key Venues and Event Activities in Enugu State

The eight-day festival will be hosted at the Enugu International Conference Centre and Michael Okpara Square. Activities include cultural parades, traditional performances, and indigenous games that highlight the richness of Nigerian traditions. A central feature of the agenda is the Jollof Wars competition, alongside Dance-Off Naija and Sing-Off Naija contests. These events are designed to engage youth and promote intergenerational cultural exchange through popular artistic expressions.

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Economic Opportunities and Creative Industry Growth

Beyond entertainment, the festival serves as a hub for economic development in the creative sector. A dedicated culture market will provide artisans and entrepreneurs with platforms to showcase products and access new markets. Creative industry workshops will offer skill-building opportunities for emerging talent. A colloquium will bring together investors, financial institutions, and stakeholders to discuss financing options for the growing creative economy. This financial integration aims to sustain long-term growth in Nigeria's cultural industries.

Stakeholder Perspectives on National Identity and Integration

Obi Asika, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), urged all Nigerians to participate in the festivities. He described culture as a fundamental tool for establishing national identity and unlocking economic opportunities. The NCAC organizes the festival annually to promote cultural heritage and encourage exchange among diverse groups. The event aims to strengthen national integration while providing creatives with platforms to contribute to the country's economic diversification goals.