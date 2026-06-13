NAFDAC Warns Nigerians About Recalled Children's Ibuprofen in US

Nigeria's drug regulatory agency alerts public to recall of Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension due to contamination with foreign materials, urges vigilance.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ( NAFDAC ) has issued an urgent alert to Nigerians concerning the recall of approximately 90,000 bottles of Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension in the United States.

The recall was announced by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) after consumers reported the presence of foreign materials, described as a gel-like mass and black particles, inside the medication. The product, manufactured by Strides Pharma Inc. in India for Taro Pharmaceuticals in the US, is commonly used to relieve pain associated with colds, flu, sore throat, headaches, and toothaches in children.

NAFDAC made the announcement via its official X-handle on Saturday, emphasizing the importance of proactive surveillance to protect Nigerian consumers. The agency stated that although the affected products were distributed only within the United States, there is a risk that they could find their way into the Nigerian market through unauthorized channels.

Therefore, NAFDAC is taking all necessary steps to prevent this from happening. The recall was initiated after multiple consumer complaints about the presence of a gel-like mass and black particles in the oral suspension. These foreign materials pose serious health risks, including potential choking hazards, contamination with harmful substances, and reduced potency of the medication. NAFDAC warned that such impurities can also cause adverse reactions in children, ranging from mild discomfort to severe complications requiring medical intervention.

The affected product is Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension, USP (100 mg/5 mL), packaged in four-fluid-ounce (120 mL) bottles. According to NAFDAC, the presence of foreign materials in medicinal products can compromise their quality, safety, and effectiveness. Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) commonly used to reduce fever and relieve pain. In children, it is often administered for conditions like earaches, teething pain, and minor injuries.

However, any contamination can render the medication unsafe. NAFDAC has directed all zonal directors and state coordinators to intensify surveillance activities and remove any affected products found within their jurisdictions. Importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and caregivers are urged to remain vigilant and avoid the importation, sale, distribution, or use of the recalled products. The agency also called on customs and border control authorities to be on the lookout for any attempts to bring these products into the country.

In addition, NAFDAC is working closely with international partners to track the distribution of the recalled batches and ensure they do not reach Nigerian consumers. NAFDAC advised healthcare facilities to inspect their inventories immediately and quarantine any affected batches identified. Parents and guardians should check their medicine cabinets for any bottles of Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension, USP (100 mg/5 mL) purchased from overseas sources, especially if they were acquired through online platforms or imported directly.

If such products are found, they should be returned to the point of purchase or disposed of safely. The agency also stressed the importance of seeking medical attention if any unusual reactions are observed in children who may have taken the medication. Symptoms of adverse reactions may include vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, or signs of allergic reaction such as rash or swelling. Healthcare professionals are advised to report any suspected adverse events through the national pharmacovigilance system.

NAFDAC provides multiple reporting platforms, including an online portal, a mobile app, and hotline numbers. The public is also encouraged to report any suspicious medications or adverse effects to the nearest NAFDAC office. This recall serves as a reminder of the critical need for robust quality control in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Consumers should always purchase medicines from authorized sources and check for any recall alerts issued by regulatory agencies.

NAFDAC reaffirms its commitment to protecting public health and ensuring that only safe and effective medicines are available in Nigeria. The agency will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary





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