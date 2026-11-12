NAFDAC uncovers suspected fake Parago candies concealed in rice warehouse

NAFDAC officials found suspected counterfeit Parago candies hidden under a tarpaulin and in cartons labelled Toy with Candy inside a rice warehouse. No details yet on quantity, location, operators or arrests.

NAFDAC officials have uncovered suspected counterfeit Parago candies concealed inside a warehouse used for storing rice, according to a video recorded on Thursday. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control said the products were hidden under a tarpaulin and inside cartons labelled with different product names.

The discovery was captured in the video as NAFDAC officials inspected the facility and uncovered the products hidden under a tarpaulin and inside cartons labelled as other goods. In the video, an official explained that the products were being concealed in cartons labelled Toy with Candy, although the contents were identified as Parago. Imagine what we are discovering here in another carton, the official said. This same Parago being concealed in a different carton.

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Pointing to one of the cartons, the official added: Now see the carton name that we have here. Toy with Candy. Whereas the product inside is Parago. The official further disclosed that the products had been concealed under a tarpaulin, which was filled with the suspected counterfeit candies.

This entire tarpaulin is filled with the products, the official said. It has been concealed and it is fully Parago that is in here. The video also showed what the official described as the original carton of Parago allegedly concealed in a store used for keeping rice. This is the original carton of the Parago that was concealed in a store that has rice, the official said.

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This is supposed to be a rice warehouse but here they concealed Parago. The official said the discovery revealed another method allegedly used to conceal the products from detection. The agency is yet to provide further details on the quantity of the products recovered, the location of the warehouse, the operators of the facility or whether any arrests have been made.

NAFDAC Countersfeit Crisis Escalation

The case adds to concerns about counterfeit food and drug products in Nigeria, with NAFDAC previously blaming Chinese dealers amid a counterfeit crisis and backlash. Parago candies have been at the centre of safety concerns, and the agency has continued to inspect warehouses and markets for suspected fake products. NAFDAC has not yet named any suspects or confirmed the volume of goods seized from the rice warehouse.

The video from Thursday showed officials opening cartons, pointing to labels and inspecting the tarpaulin-covered stock as part of the operation. The warehouse was supposed to store rice, but the video indicated that suspected Parago candies were concealed there under different packaging. Officials said the products were being hidden in cartons bearing other product names to avoid detection.

The agency is expected to provide more information on the quantity of the products recovered, the location of the warehouse, the operators of the facility and whether any arrests have been made. The discovery was captured on video, showing NAFDAC officials inspecting the facility and uncovering the products hidden under a tarpaulin and inside cartons labelled as other goods.

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In the footage, an official explained that the products were being concealed in cartons labelled Toy with Candy, although the contents were identified as Parago. Imagine what we are discovering here in another carton, the official said. This same Parago being concealed in a different carton. Pointing to one of the cartons, the official added: Now see the carton name that we have here.

Toy with Candy. Whereas the product inside is Parago. This entire tarpaulin is filled with the products, the official said. It has been concealed and it is fully Parago that is in here.

The video also showed what the official described as the original carton of Parago allegedly concealed in a store used for keeping rice. This is the original carton of the Parago that was concealed in a store that has rice, the official said. This is supposed to be a rice warehouse but here they concealed Parago. The official said the discovery revealed another method allegedly used to conceal the products from detection.

Missing Details on Seized Goods

The agency is yet to provide further details on the quantity of the products recovered, the location of the warehouse, the operators of the facility or whether any arrests have been made.